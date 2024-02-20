Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Kate Cornish-Bowden

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Non-executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

b)

 

LEI

 

 

213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary 25p shares

 

 

GB0007816068

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition of shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

854.02 pence per share

 

1,000

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

 

1,000 ordinary 25p shares

 

854.02 pence per share

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

20 February 2024

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

 

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Kate Cornish-Bowden

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

PCA of Non-executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

b)

 

LEI

 

 

213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary 25p shares

 

 

GB0007816068

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition of shares on behalf of PCA

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

853.4064 pence per share

 

139

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

 

139 ordinary 25p shares

 

853.4064 pence per share

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

20 February 2024

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

 

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

 