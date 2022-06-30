Israel's eToro to abandon deal to go public via SPAC merger -The Information

June 30 (Reuters) - Online brokerage eToro and Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check firm FinTech Acquisition Corp V are planning to let the Thursday deadline for their merger pass without closing the deal, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3bFle4C)

The companies had amended their agreement in late December to extend the deal deadline to June end and lower the Israel-based online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion from $10.4 billion.

EToro said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it would share an update in the coming days, without giving more details. FinTech Acquisition did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

After taking Wall Street by storm in 2021, deals involving blank-check companies have seen a decline in interest this year due to rising regulatory scrutiny, a selloff in tech stocks and the poor share performance of companies that took the alternate route to go public.

In a bid to stop special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) from issuing overly optimistic earnings projections, the U.S. securities regulator has also unveiled a draft rule that would require them to disclose more details about their listings.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)