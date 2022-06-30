Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTCV   US31810Q1076

FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V

(FTCV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
9.850 USD   -.--%
05:25pIsrael's eToro to abandon deal to go public via SPAC merger -The Information
RE
05:00pEToro to abandon deal to go public via SPAC merger - The Information
RE
04:49pEToro To Abandon Deal To Go Public Via SPAC Merger - The Information
RE
Israel's eToro to abandon deal to go public via SPAC merger -The Information

06/30/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
June 30 (Reuters) - Online brokerage eToro and Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check firm FinTech Acquisition Corp V are planning to let the Thursday deadline for their merger pass without closing the deal, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3bFle4C)

The companies had amended their agreement in late December to extend the deal deadline to June end and lower the Israel-based online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion from $10.4 billion.

EToro said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it would share an update in the coming days, without giving more details. FinTech Acquisition did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

After taking Wall Street by storm in 2021, deals involving blank-check companies have seen a decline in interest this year due to rising regulatory scrutiny, a selloff in tech stocks and the poor share performance of companies that took the alternate route to go public.

In a bid to stop special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) from issuing overly optimistic earnings projections, the U.S. securities regulator has also unveiled a draft rule that would require them to disclose more details about their listings.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
