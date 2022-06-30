Israel's eToro to abandon deal to go public via SPAC merger -The Information

June 30 (Reuters) - Online brokerage eToro and Betsy
Cohen-backed blank-check firm FinTech Acquisition Corp V
are planning to let the Thursday deadline for their
merger pass without closing the deal, The Information reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3bFle4C)
The companies had amended their agreement in late December
to extend the deal deadline to June end and lower the
Israel-based online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion
from $10.4 billion.
EToro said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it would
share an update in the coming days, without giving more details.
FinTech Acquisition did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
After taking Wall Street by storm in 2021, deals involving
blank-check companies have seen a decline in interest this year
due to rising regulatory scrutiny, a selloff in tech stocks and
the poor share performance of companies that took the alternate
route to go public.
In a bid to stop special-purpose acquisition companies
(SPACS) from issuing overly optimistic earnings projections, the
U.S. securities regulator has also unveiled a draft rule that
would require them to disclose more details about their
listings.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)