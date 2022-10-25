Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fintech Acquisition Corp. V
  News
  7. Summary
    FTCV   US31810Q1076

FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V

(FTCV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
9.990 USD   +0.10%
10/13Euro zone bond yields slip in choppy trading after U.S. inflation data
RE
10/13UK Economy Seen in Recession in Fourth Quarter, Says Fitch
DJ
10/12Sterling jumps amid doubt about BoE commitment to ending bond buys
RE
Premier Inn owner Whitbread warns of higher costs after returning to profit

10/25/2022 | 05:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Premier Inn is seen on the outside of one of their hotels in London, Britain

(Reuters) -Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Tuesday that surging costs for labour, utilities and food would eat into margins in the second half, sending its shares down more than 3% despite reporting better-than-expected first-half results.

The hotel chain operator swung to a group profit before tax for the six months ended Sept. 1 of 307.4 million pounds ($347.98 million), compared to a loss of 19.3 million pounds a year earlier, with revenue doubling as travel rebounded.

Premier Inn UK's strong trading performance has continued into the third quarter, the company said, with forward bookings in a positive position despite economic uncertainties as people spend more on travel now that restrictions have eased.

Budget hotel chains in particular are seeing robust demand for stays as consumers switch to affordable options amid a cost of living crisis, but they are also battling inflationary pressure.

Whitbread said inflation as well as investments in technology and marketing would increase its costs by 60 million pounds in the second half.

Despite rising inflation, food and beverage sales remained 5% below pre-pandemic levels and were unlikely to fully recover this financial year, the company added.

"Something that will be keeping the chief executive up at night will be the performance of its food and beverage arm," Mark Crouch, an analyst at social investing network eToro said in a note.

Shares of the firm fell as much as 3.2% in early trading but pared some losses and were last down 1.8% at 2,564 pence as of 0818 GMT.

($1 = 0.8834 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,14 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 342 M 342 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V
Duration : Period :
Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chief Executive Officer
James Joseph McEntee President & Secretary
Douglas Listman Chief Financial Officer
Betsy Z. Cohen Chairman
Lesley Dana Goldwasser Plutzik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. V0.71%342
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.61%48 802
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.89%19 832
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.96%10 497
HAL TRUST-22.23%9 718
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.41%9 373