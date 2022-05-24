Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. FinTech Global Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8789   JP3802830004

FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED

(8789)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/24 02:00:00 am EDT
40.00 JPY    0.00%
03:08aFINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : ［Delayed］Notice regarding income booked on private equity investment
PU
05/11FinTech Global Incorporated Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
04/27STORAGE-OH Co.,Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥424.71 million.
CI
FinTech Global Incorporated : ［Delayed］Notice regarding income booked on private equity investment

05/24/2022 | 03:08am EDT
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name:

FinTech Global Incorporated

Representative:

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market

Stock Code:

8789

Inquiries:

Takashi Senda, Director,

Senior Executive Officer

Tel:

050-5964-3978

Notice regarding income booked on private equity investment

Tokyo, May 20, 2022-FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company") hereby gives notice that a subsidiary of the Company will exit from a private equity investment fund and receive performance fees on asset management services from this fund, leading to an estimated increase of ¥250 million to operating income and to ordinary income on a consolidated basis for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

This booking of income was anticipated and was already incorporated into the consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2022 that appeared in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP) announced on November 8, 2021.

END

1

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
