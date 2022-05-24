FinTech Global Incorporated : ［Delayed］Notice regarding income booked on private equity investment

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated Representative: Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Stock Code: 8789 Inquiries: Takashi Senda, Director, Senior Executive Officer Tel: 050-5964-3978

Notice regarding income booked on private equity investment

Tokyo, May 20, 2022-FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company") hereby gives notice that a subsidiary of the Company will exit from a private equity investment fund and receive performance fees on asset management services from this fund, leading to an estimated increase of ¥250 million to operating income and to ordinary income on a consolidated basis for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

This booking of income was anticipated and was already incorporated into the consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2022 that appeared in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP) announced on November 8, 2021.

