1,650,000 shares (maximum)

(Proportion of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury stock: approximately 0.83%)

150,000, 000 yen (maximum)

From May 13, 2024 to October 31, 2024 Purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated Representative: Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Stock Code: 8789 Inquiries: Takashi Senda, Executive Vice President Senior Executive Officer Tel: 03-6456-4600

Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of the Company's shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation under

Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Tokyo, June 3, 2024-FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI") hereby announces that, as to the repurchase of own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 10,2024, the current status of the repurchases (interim status) is as described below.

Particulars

Progress of the repurchase until May 31, 2024

(1) Type of shares to be Common stock of FGI repurchased

(2) Total number of shares 1,232,700 shares to be repurchased (3) Total amount 112,330,000 yen (4) Period From May 13, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (transaction date)

（For Reference）Contents of Resolution Concerning Repurchase of Own Share (Board of Directors Meeting Held on May 10, 2024)

(1) Type of shares to be Common stock of FGI repurchased

(2) Total number of shares

to be repurchased

(3) Total amount

(4) Period

(5) Methods of repurchase

