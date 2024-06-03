UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
Company Name:
FinTech Global Incorporated
Representative:
Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO
Stock Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market
Stock Code:
8789
Inquiries:
Takashi Senda, Executive Vice President
Senior Executive Officer
Tel:
03-6456-4600
Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
(Repurchase of the Company's shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation under
Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Tokyo, June 3, 2024-FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI") hereby announces that, as to the repurchase of own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan, resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 10,2024, the current status of the repurchases (interim status) is as described below.
Particulars
Progress of the repurchase until May 31, 2024
(1) Type of shares to be Common stock of FGI repurchased
(2)
Total number of shares
1,232,700 shares
to be repurchased
(3)
Total amount
112,330,000 yen
(4)
Period
From May 13, 2024 to May 31, 2024
(transaction date)
（For Reference）Contents of Resolution Concerning Repurchase of Own Share (Board of Directors Meeting Held on May 10, 2024)
(1) Type of shares to be Common stock of FGI repurchased
(2) Total number of shares
to be repurchased
(3) Total amount
(4) Period
(5) Methods of repurchase
