Tokyo, July 26, 2023-aviner & co., inc., consolidated subsidiary of FinTech Global Incorporated, has invested in DG Fuels, LLC, a US company which aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

PRESS RELEASE

26th July 2023

aviner & co., inc.

aviner & co. has invested in DG Fuels LLC (DGF), US producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

SAF is a next-generation aviation fuel that has been attracting attention in recent years as an effective means of reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation industry.

SAF to be manufactured by DGF is made from woody biomass that do not cause food competition. The facility to be constructed in Louisiana, US will produce up to 180 million gallons of SAF per year and the produced SAF will be distributed to airlines such as Delta Airlines and Air France. aviner & co. has worked closely with DGF as its strategic partner and representative in Japan and broader Asia to market DGF's SAF product to off-takers in the Asia Pacific region as well as jointly studying potential production of SAF in the region.

We aim to contribute to the realization of decarbonized society in the aviation and energy sector and this investment is our first step towards our goal.

DGF Press Release:

DG FUELS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF KEY FINANCING MILESTONE- DGFuels