FinTech Global Incorporated : Notice regarding aviner & co., inc. has invested in DG Fuels, LLC, a US company whic…
Today at 03:18 am
Share
Press Release
FinTech Global Incorporated
Notice regarding aviner & co., inc. has invested in DG Fuels, LLC,
a US company which aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel
Tokyo, July 26, 2023-aviner & co., inc., consolidated subsidiary of FinTech Global Incorporated, has invested in DG Fuels, LLC, a US company which aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Please see the attachment press release of aviner & co in detail.
END
PRESS RELEASE
26th July 2023
aviner & co., inc.
aviner & co. has invested in DG Fuels LLC (DGF), US producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
SAF is a next-generation aviation fuel that has been attracting attention in recent years as an effective means of reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation industry.
SAF to be manufactured by DGF is made from woody biomass that do not cause food competition. The facility to be constructed in Louisiana, US will produce up to 180 million gallons of SAF per year and the produced SAF will be distributed to airlines such as Delta Airlines and Air France. aviner & co. has worked closely with DGF as its strategic partner and representative in Japan and broader Asia to market DGF's SAF product to off-takers in the Asia Pacific region as well as jointly studying potential production of SAF in the region.
We aim to contribute to the realization of decarbonized society in the aviation and energy sector and this investment is our first step towards our goal.
DGF Press Release:
DG FUELS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF KEY FINANCING MILESTONE- DGFuels
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 07:17:09 UTC.
FinTech Global Incorporated is a financial service provider engaged in the investment banking business, real estate business, public consulting business, entertainment and service business. It has four segments. Investment Banking segment is engaged in the investment banking and corporate investment business, including finance arrangement, public finance, financial advisory, asset management and asset investment. The Real Estate segment conducts welfare services business, real estate brokerage, real estate development, real estate sales, real estate leasing. The Public Consulting segment engages in the preparation of financial documents, support for maintenance of fixed assets ledger, comprehensive management plan of public facilities, and formulation support business. The Entertainment Service segment conducts the development, holding, management, operation of the theme park, and eating and drinking business.