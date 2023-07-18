UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated Representative: Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Stock Code: 8789 Inquiries: Takashi Senda, Director, Senior Executive Officer Tel: 03-6456-4600

Notice regarding change in status of affiliate accounted for by equity method

(share transfer) and booking of gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

Tokyo, July 13, 2023-The Board of Directors at FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company") resolved at its meeting on this date that the FGI consolidated subsidiary Moomin Monogatari Ltd. (hereafter, "Moomin Monogatari") will transfer all shares held in Rights and Brands Japan Co., Ltd. (hereafter, "RBJ"), the FGI affiliate accounted for by the equity method. Details are provided below.

Paralleling this share transfer, RBJ will be removed from FGI's scope of affiliates accounted for by the equity method.

Particulars

1. Background to and purpose of share transfer

With a decline in guest count at Moominvalley Park caused by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, Moomin Monogatari has booked losses and, as of March 31, 2023, carried excess liabilities of ¥974 million, heightening the urgency of a radical review of the company's financial status. In addition, for Moominvalley Park to be a more distinctively appealing destination, Moomin Monogatari has to invest in on-site facilities and promote events, campaigns and other crowd-attracting activities, all of which require access to new capital.

Given this situation, FGI converted loan receivables of ¥500 million-extended to Moomin Monogatari to rebuild its financial base-into stock through a debt/equity swap in May 2023. The Company is also considering additional support through a debt/equity swap for trade receivables of about ¥150 million in the current fiscal year. Along with the above, Moomin Monogatari will book ¥671 million in gains from the share transfer on a non-consolidated basis, thereby erasing excess liabilities.

In addition, Moomin Monogatari and Hanno Local Resource Utilization LLC (hereafter, "the SPC"), which leases Moominvalley Park real estate to Moomin Monogatari, along with the latter's lenders have agreed to review the rent that Moomin Monogatari pays to the SPC and are also discussing reevaluation of loan repayment conditions. These measures and responses should enable Moomin Monogatari to realize a huge improvement in cash flow and a big reduction in expenses, leading to a better ordinary profit/loss position.