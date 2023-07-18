UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name:

FinTech Global Incorporated

Representative:

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market

Stock Code:

8789

Inquiries:

Takashi Senda, Director,

Senior Executive Officer

Tel:

03-6456-4600

Notice regarding changes to fiscal 2023 consolidated performance forecast

Tokyo, July 13, 2023- The Board of Directors at FinTech Global Incorporated has revised the consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2023 announced on November 8, 2022, as described below.

Particulars

Changes to consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2023 (October 1, 2022-September 30, 2023)

(Millions of yen, %)

Profit

Net income

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Revenue

per share

income

income

owners of the

(yen)

parent

Previous forecast (A)

10,100

1,400

1,400

1,000

4.97

Current forecast (B)

8,500

1,400

1,400

1,500

7.45

Change (B-A)

-600

0

0

500

-

Increase/(Decrease) (%)

-5.9

0

0

50

-

Reference: Previous

fiscal year (ended

9,301

587

540

176

0.88

September 30, 2022)

Reasons for changes

The investment banking business has marked favorable progress in private equity operations that provide broad-based solutions, mainly investment, to address business succession issues, and investment income and income on transaction services related to these operations is likely to exceed initial expectations. However, progress on the sale of small-lot real estate products as well as the start time for promoting real estate development projects has fallen behind the anticipated schedule, which will likely cause revenues to come in below target. Nevertheless, high-profit private equity operations are doing very well, and this should keep operating income and ordinary income on track with earlier estimates, so no changes will be made to these line items.

The forecast for profit attributable to owners of the parent has been revised upward, reflecting ¥190 million in gain on negative goodwill from turning Trinity Japan co., ltd., into a consolidated subsidiary and also reflecting the booking of ¥390 million in gain on sales of shares in Rights and Brands Japan Co., Ltd., as described in "Notice regarding change in status of affiliate accounted for by equity method (share transfer) and booking of gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates," disclosed today, under extraordinary profit, respectively.

Note: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including performance forecasts, are based on information currently available to management and certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ considerably from these estimates due to various factors.

END

