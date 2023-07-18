UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated Representative: Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Stock Code: 8789 Inquiries: Takashi Senda, Director, Senior Executive Officer Tel: 03-6456-4600

Notice regarding changes to fiscal 2023 consolidated performance forecast

Tokyo, July 13, 2023- The Board of Directors at FinTech Global Incorporated has revised the consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2023 announced on November 8, 2022, as described below.

Particulars

Changes to consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2023 (October 1, 2022-September 30, 2023)

(Millions of yen, %) Profit Net income Operating Ordinary attributable to Revenue per share income income owners of the (yen) parent Previous forecast (A) 10,100 1,400 1,400 1,000 4.97 Current forecast (B) 8,500 1,400 1,400 1,500 7.45 Change (B-A) -600 0 0 500 - Increase/(Decrease) (%) -5.9 0 0 50 - Reference: Previous fiscal year (ended 9,301 587 540 176 0.88 September 30, 2022)

Reasons for changes

The investment banking business has marked favorable progress in private equity operations that provide broad-based solutions, mainly investment, to address business succession issues, and investment income and income on transaction services related to these operations is likely to exceed initial expectations. However, progress on the sale of small-lot real estate products as well as the start time for promoting real estate development projects has fallen behind the anticipated schedule, which will likely cause revenues to come in below target. Nevertheless, high-profit private equity operations are doing very well, and this should keep operating income and ordinary income on track with earlier estimates, so no changes will be made to these line items.