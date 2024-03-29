FinTech Global Incorporated is a financial service provider engaged in the investment banking business, real estate business, public consulting business, entertainment and service business. It has four segments. Investment Banking segment is engaged in the investment banking and corporate investment business, including finance arrangement, public finance, financial advisory, asset management and asset investment. The Real Estate segment conducts welfare services business, real estate brokerage, real estate development, real estate sales, real estate leasing. The Public Consulting segment engages in the preparation of financial documents, support for maintenance of fixed assets ledger, comprehensive management plan of public facilities, and formulation support business. The Entertainment Service segment conducts the development, holding, management, operation of the theme park, and eating and drinking business.