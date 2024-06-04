Fintel plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of fintech and support services business. It provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to product providers. It offers its services through two brands: SimplyBiz and Defaqto. Its division includes Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels and Fintech and Research. Intermediary Services division provides Intermediary Services division provides compliance and business services to financial intermediary firms through a membership model. Members include directly authorized independent financial advisors, wealth managers and mortgage brokers. Distribution Channels division delivers data, distribution and marketing services to product providers. Fintech and Research division provides software, financial information and product research to product providers and intermediaries. It also assists intermediaries with running a compliant business.