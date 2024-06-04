Fintel PLC - Huddersfield, England-based provider of technology and support services to UK retail financial services sector - Co Chief Executive Niel Stevens sells 750,000 shares at 297.5 pence each on Tuesday. Worth GBP2.2 million. Fellow Co-CEO Matt Timmins also sells 250,000 shares at 297.5p on Tuesday. Worth GBP2.2 million. Timmins and Stevens both agree not to sell any further shares for a period of 6 months.
Current stock price: 295.00 pence, up 0.3% on Tuesday
12-month change: up 50%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
