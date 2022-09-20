Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fintel Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNTL   GB00BG1THS43

FINTEL PLC

(FNTL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
176.75 GBX   +0.57%
02:20aFINTEL : Interim Results 2022 - Presentation
PU
07/28FINTEL : Trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/19Fintel Plc Expands Key Product Lines
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fintel : Interim Results 2022 - Presentation

09/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINTEL RESULTS | HY22

2

F I N T E L P L C I N T E R I M R E S U L T S H Y 2 2

01 OVERVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

02 FINANCIAL REVIEW

03 STRATEGIC DELIVERY

04 CURRENT TRADING & OUTLOOK

05 APPENDICES

RESILIENT BUSINESS

SCALABLE FINTECH

DIVERSIFIED,

UNRIVALLED

& SERVICES

REPEAT

MARKET

PLATFORM

CUSTOMER BASE

POSITION

FINANCIAL

CASH

QUALITY,

AGILITY

GENERATIVE

RECURRING

BUSINESS MODEL

EARNINGS

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

3

F I N T E L P L C I N T E R I M R E S U L T S H Y 2 2

O U T C O M E S C U S T O M E R S

FINTECH &

SUPPORT

RESEARCH

SERVICES

P R O D U C TI N T E R M E D I A R I E S C O N S U M E R S P R O V I D E R S

Design better products

Serve more clients

Make better

Provide compliant, suitable

Distribute more effectively

informed financial decisions

and effective advice

S E M O C T U O S R E M O T S U C

4

F I N T E L P L C I N T E R I M R E S U L T S H Y 2 2

H I G H R E C O G N I T I O N

consumer awarenessfinance professional awareness

U N R I V A L L E D T R U S T

of consumers would pay more for a Defaqto Rated product

U N M A T C H E D P E N E T R A T I O N

of products covered in

of recommendations made

largest UK financial product

through Fintel's proprietary

database

advice technology on a 12

month rolling basis

R E C O R D A W A R D W I N N I N G

Professional Adviser Awards - 5 consecutive years

H I G H S A T I S F A C T I O N

member NPS score (FY21: 43)

H I G H R E T E N T I O N

average member tenure

5

F I N T E L P L C I N T E R I M R E S U L T S H Y 2 2

Product design

UNRIVALLED MARKET

and distribution

LEADING REGULATORY

PENETRATION

& BUSINESS SUPPORT

LARGEST UK FINANCIAL

PRODUCT

INTERMEDIARIES

PROPRIETARY

FINTECH

FINANCIAL PLANNING

PRODUCT DATABASE

PROVIDERS

&

TECHNOLOGY

SERVICES

Regulatory

Insights and

services, Fintech &

analytics

workflow

TRUSTED BRAND, EXPERT

CONSUMERS

ANALYSIS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fintel plc published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINTEL PLC
02:20aFINTEL : Interim Results 2022 - Presentation
PU
07/28FINTEL : Trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/19Fintel Plc Expands Key Product Lines
CI
06/14Fintel plc and M&G plc Sign Long Term Strategic Distribution Partnership
CI
05/17Fintel plc Approves to Declare Final Dividend
CI
05/03Fintel Appoints Phil Smith as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
05/03FINTEL : Appointment of Phil Smith as Non-Executive Director
PU
04/04FINTEL : Annual Report & Accounts 2021
PU
04/01FINTEL : Notice of 2022 AGM
PU
03/22FTSE 100 Rises as Banks Rally on Powell Remarks
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 63,0 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net cash 2022 10,8 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 183 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart FINTEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Fintel Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 176,75 GBX
Average target price 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Martin Stevens Director
Matthew Lloyd Timmins Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth Ernest Davy Non-Executive Chairman
Gary John Kershaw Group Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINTEL PLC-22.82%209
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.67%94 493
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.49%75 185
UBS GROUP AG-3.93%53 312
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.88%35 468
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.44%31 377