Fintel : and Tatton Asset Management forge Fintech and Distribution Partnership

TATTON AND FINTEL, LONG TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Fintel plc and Tatton Asset Management plc forge fintech and distribution partnership

Fintel plc (Fintel) and Tatton Asset Management plc (Tatton) have forged a new Fintech, Asset Management and Distribution Partnership, bringing together their market leading solutions for the benefit of Adviser Firms. The new Distribution Partnership sees Tatton license Fintel's adviser technology and acquire their Verbatim fund ranges. Tatton have chosen to license the market leading research and financial planning solution 'Defaqto Engage' for the benefit of its firms, further improving client outcomes and adviser efficiency. The Verbatim multi-asset and multi-index funds add c.£650m to Tatton Investment Management's AUM and extends its IFA relationships by over 800 firms.

Tatton have also engaged Fintel's new 'Distribution as a Service'(DaaS) solution which provides fund managers with data and insights on consumer preferences, helping them to continue to build market leading products.

Distribution Partnership benefits allow Fintel to leverage its acquisition of Defaqto by developing a new era of fintech and distribution propositions at an enterprise level, and Tatton to expand its range of investment solutions to thousands of new advisers and clients.

This alliance will see an Enterprise version of Fintel's adviser platform, Defaqto Engage, custom configured for the benefit of Tatton's adviser firms. The Defaqto Engage software is a complete suite of financial planning software built into one system and capable of individual configuration.

The Distribution Partnership also sees Tatton access Fintel's Strategic Asset Allocation service extending their footprint and enabling Fintel to build the Tatton Model Portfolio Service into their offering. This will establish their MPS range within their 'Risk Controlled' investment solutions, alongside the Verbatim funds.

Lothar Mentel, Chief Investment Officer, Tatton commented:

'The Verbatim funds have a proven track record over 10 years and have been widely adopted by over 800 financial advisers. The new funds will help Tatton further extend its reach into the Multi-Asset landscape offering flexibility and choice alongside our existing funds and model portfolio solutions.'

Paul Hogarth, Chief Executive Officer, Tatton added:

'I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Fintel plc, a firm whose strategy and values are aligned with our own; keeping the IFA at the heart of our respective businesses.

'This clearly demonstrates the progress we are making in executing our growth strategy. We have set out a roadmap for growth over the next three years, growing our AUM organically and by acquisition extending our reach into the IFA community, the lifeblood of our industry, through strategic partnerships. This transaction is evidence of that strategy in action, enhancing our proposition to IFAs and their clients further, with the funds complementing and extending our current fund range.

'We are excited to be working more closely with Fintel, a business we have known and respected for a very long time. I have no doubt that this is a fantastic opportunity for both businesses to continue to deliver market leading solutions to the intermediary sector.

Matt Timmins, Joint CEO of Fintel, commented:

'We are delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Tatton Asset Management. This long-term partnership further strengthens our fintech and distribution propositions and sees us working collaboratively for the benefit of the intermediary market. The deal is the coming together of two businesses completely focused on delivering effective solutions to advisers, helping them access the best technology and fund solutions in the market.

We operate as a market connector, simplifying and improving Retail Financial Services through technology, people and insights, and this partnership will see us drive collaborative growth and inspire better outcomes for all.''

Fintel's CEO of Fintech and Research & Defaqto John Milliken added:

''These are exciting times as we continue to strengthen our market position. Our technology and market insight continue to improve product suitability, adviser efficiency and compliance, resulting in better informed decisions by intermediaries and, ultimately, improved outcomes for consumers. This latest partnership reflects our position as the enterprise solution for intermediaries seeking growth, efficiency and sector-leading risk management.''

END

For further information please contact:

Fintel plc via Instinctif Partners

Matt Timmins (Joint Chief Executive Officer

Neil Stevens (Joint Chief Executive Officer)

David Thomson (Chief Financial Officer)

Instinctif Partners (Financial PR)

Mark Walter +44 (0) 207 427 1446

George Peele fintel@instinctif.com



Tatton

Roddi Vaughan-Thomas (Head of Communications and Marketing) +44 (0) 20 7139 1452 Belvedere Communications - Financial PR +44 (0) 7407 023147

+44 (0) 7715 769078

tattonpr@belvederepr.com

John West / Llew Angus (media) Mobile : 07469 854011 Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke (investors)



+