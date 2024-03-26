Fintel, the leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, has announced the acquisition of ifaDASH, a uniquely positioned practice digitisation solution supplier. The acquisition has been conducted through Fintel IQ, the business's technology and knowledge platform, with an investment designed to support the accelerated development, growth, and reach of ifaDASH.

The ifaDASH system acts as a hub through which advisers can connect front and back-office CRM data, training and competence MI, and information on vulnerable clients from multiple systems onto a single integrated platform. Devised by former IFAs, the ifaDASH solution has been in development for just over two years and was designed to add efficiencies to adviser businesses, reduce regulatory risk, and free up adviser time from administrative tasks whilst providing management with information at the click of a button to support their businesses governance.

Neil Stevens, Joint CEO of Fintel, commented:

"There's no other solution like ifaDASH currently available, and there's a clear and genuine gap for it in the sector. The increased visibility and transparency ifaDASH offers to a heavily regulated market will prove immensely valuable for advisers, particularly since the implementation of the Consumer Duty.

"Fintel IQ already houses market-leading and innovative tech solutions from across the entire financial services profession and ifaDASH, which can help to simply and efficiently bring those solutions together onto a single platform, is a perfect fit as part of our strategic growth. Offering advisers more streamlined efficiency and less admin and risk aligns perfectly with our objectives to deliver better financial outcomes to more consumers, and we're excited about ifaDASH's next steps as part of Fintel."

Mark Newman, Director of ifaDASH, added:

"As part of our growth strategy, we are delighted to be part of the Fintel family, to join forces and continue delivering our unique solution into the industry. As ifaDASH continues its quest in providing a hub for full visibility, drive efficiencies and growth within businesses, we are excited about the future for the industry and, with Fintel at our side, to expand the possibilities further than before."