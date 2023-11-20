FinVolution Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

FinVolution Group reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CNY 3,197.53 million compared to CNY 2,971.45 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 565.96 million compared to CNY 599.03 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 2.1 compared to CNY 2.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 2.05 compared to CNY 2.05 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was CNY 9,323.85 million compared to CNY 8,084.23 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 1,816.28 million compared to CNY 1,714.91 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 6.55 compared to CNY 6.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 6.4 compared to CNY 5.85 a year ago.