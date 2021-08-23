Log in
FinVolution Group : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

08/23/2021
SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.


For the Three Months Ended

YoY Change


June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Total No. of New Individual
Borrowers[3] ('000)

197

1,183

500.5%

New Individual Borrowers China's
Mainland ('000)

169

812

380.5%

New Individual Borrowers
International ('000)

28

371

1,225.0%

No. of Small Business Owners served
in China's Mainland  ('000)

31

408

1,216.1%





Total Transaction Volume[4]

13.2

33.4

153.0%

Transaction Volume China's Mainland
(RMB in billion)

13.1

32.5

148.1%

Transaction Volume International
(RMB in billion)

0.05

0.94

1,780.0%

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Growing global user base with total no. of new borrowers reaching record high

  • Total cumulative registered users[1] reached 130.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Total number of unique borrowers[2] was 3.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Total number of new borrowers[3] was 1.18 million, an increase of 500.5% compared to the same period of 2020.

Total transaction volume and outstanding loan balances both reaching new record highs

  • Total transaction volume reached RMB33.4 billion, an increase of 153.0% compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Transaction volume facilitated for total new borrowers[5] was RMB7.1 billion, an increase of 610.0% compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Total outstanding principal of loans reached RMB39.4 billion, an increase of 86.7% compared to the same period of 2020.

Small business owner's loans scaling up with steady growth

  • Transaction volume facilitated for small business owners was RMB6.2 billion, representing 18.6% of total transaction volume.
  • Numbers of small business owners served in the quarter exceeded 408.0 thousand, an increase of 1,216.1% compared to the same period of 2020.

International expansion continues to accelerate with new geographic presence

  • Number of new borrowers acquired in the international markets reached 371.0 thousands, an increase of 1,225.0% compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Transaction volume facilitated for the international markets was RMB940.0 million, an increase of 1,780.0% compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Pilot testing operations took off in Vietnam.

More operational highlights

  • 90 day+ delinquency ratio[6] reached a new historical low to 1.01% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 7.13% in the same period of 2020.
  • Average loan size[7] was RMB4,403 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3,867 in the same period of 2020.
  • Average loan tenor[8] was 8.1 months for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Sustainable growth with progressive improvement

  • Net revenue was RMB2,384.1 million (US$369.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 31.7% from RMB1,810.5 million compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Operating profit was RMB704.7 million (US$109.1million) for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 24.2% from the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating income[9], which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB726.1 million (US$112.5million) for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.1% from the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.33) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.42 (US$0.07), an increase of 40.7% in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.17 (US$0.34) and Non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.07), an increase of 42.8% in the same period of 2020.

[1] On a cumulative basis, total number of users registered on the Company's platforms as of June 30, 2021.

[2] Represents the total number of borrowers whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented.

[3] Represents the total number of new borrowers on the Company's platforms during the period presented.

[4] Represents total transaction volume facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented.

[5] Represents transaction volume facilitated for total number of new borrowers on the Company's platforms during the period presented.

[6] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and-off balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on-off balance sheet loans on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland is not included in the calculation.

[7] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented.

[8] Represents the average loan tenor period on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented.

[9] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "We are thrilled to be reporting another set of record-breaking operational and financial results in the second quarter. As we harness our technological capabilities effectively to acquire new better quality borrowers and constantly increase our acquisition channels, our total number of new better quality borrowers acquired globally once again crossed the one million mark to a new record high of 1.18 million this quarter, an increase of 500.5% year over year and 17.7% quarter over quarter."

"Another clear indication that we are resuming high quality growth is our total transaction volume for the quarter reached a new record high to RMB33.4 billion , a 153.0% jump year over year and a sequential increase of 24.6%."

"Growth momentum for our small business owners segment remained robust with transaction volume increasing 40.9% sequentially to RMB6.2 billion in the second quarter. Notably, the total number of small business owners served in the second quarter of 2021 exceeded 408 thousand, compared to just 220 thousand in total for the full year 2020."

"Our pilot testing operations in Vietnam, marks the fourth country in our global roadmap in addition to our international presence in Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore. Leveraging our technologies and digitization capabilities to create long term value for our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to maintain our position as the leading fintech platform in China while capturing tremendous growth opportunities globally," concluded Mr. Zhang.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, the Chief Financial Officer of FinVolution, commented, "With continued improvement across multiple operating metrics in the second quarter, we delivered a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB726.1 million, an increase of 26.1% year-over-year and a sequential increase of 8.2%, further validating the viability of our business model. Our robust balance sheet with RMB4.9 billion in unrestricted cash and short term investments, coupled with strong technology capabilities positions us well to explore opportunities both in domestic and international markets," concluded Mr. Xu.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 31.7% to RMB2,384.1 million (US$369.3 million) from RMB1,810.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in transaction volume and partially offset by the decrease in guarantee income as a result of improved asset quality.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 135.3% to RMB952.4 million (US$147.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB404.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in transaction volume which was partially offset by the decrease in average rate of transaction fees.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 95.6 % to RMB299.6 million (US$46.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB153.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans serviced by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income was RMB665.7 million (US$103.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB821.2 million in the same period of 2020, as a result of improved asset quality. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment. As we transitioned our business towards quality borrowers, the fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination decreased due to better asset quality which results in the decrease in guarantee income.

Net interest income decreased by 7.4% to RMB308.5 million (US$47.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, from RMB333.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the reduction in the outstanding loan balances of consolidated trusts partially offset by the higher transaction volume originated in the international markets. 

Other revenue increased by 60.8% to RMB157.9 million (US$24.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB98.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to increase in customer referral fees to other third-party platforms. 

Origination and servicing expenses increased by 67.1% to RMB455.0 million (US$70.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB272.3 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in employees expenditures and fees paid to third party service providers.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 609.4% to RMB473.2 million (US$73.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB66.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in online customer acquisition expenses as a result of increased efforts in acquiring new borrowers on the Company's platform.

Research and development expenses increased by 25.4% to RMB104.6 million (US$16.2 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB83.4 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased investments in technology development.

General and administrative expenses increased by 23.6% to RMB126.1 million (US$19.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB102.0 million in the same period of 2020, due to increased expenditures in employees benefits.

Provision for accounts receivables and other receivables increased by 104.3% to RMB47.4 million (US$7.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB23.2 million in the same period of 2020 as a result of increase in outstanding loan balances partially offset by improved credit quality.

Provision for loans receivables was RMB81.9 million (US$12.7 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB119.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved asset quality as well as the decrease in loan receivables during the quarter. 

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment were RMB391.1 million (US$60.6 million) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB575.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved asset quality partially offset by the increase in outstanding loan balances.

Operating profit increased by 24.2% to RMB704.7 million (US$109.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB567.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB726.1 million (US$112.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 26.1% from RMB575.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Other income decreased by 24.8% to RMB25.8 million (US$4.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the decrease in government subsidies.

Income tax expenses were RMB110.1 million (US$17.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB147.5 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to change in preferential tax rate for certain qualified subsidiaries which is partially offset by the increase in pre-tax profit.

Net profit was RMB620.4 million (US$96.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB454.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB626.4 million (US$97.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB456.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.33) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.42 (US$0.07), an increase of 40.7% year over year. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.17 (US$0.34) and Non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.07), an increase of 42.8% year over year. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares of the Company.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,801.8 million (US$434.0 million) and short-term investments mainly in wealth management products of RMB2,056.0 million (US$318.4 million).

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of the respective dates indicated.

As of

15-29
days

30-59
days

60-89
days

90-119
days

120-149
days

150-179
days

March 31, 2019

0.80%

1.61%

1.45%

1.29%

1.31%

1.20%

June 30, 2019

0.86%

1.42%

1.37%

1.19%

1.26%

1.21%

September 30, 2019

0.90%

1.50%

1.35%

1.31%

1.17%

1.20%

December 31, 2019                  

1.34%

2.40%

1.86%

1.76%

1.62%

1.53%

March 31, 2020

1.34%

3.03%

2.33%

2.44%

2.64%

2.17%

June 30, 2020

0.71%

1.36%

1.70%

2.00%

2.75%

2.38%

September 30,2020

0.46%

0.72%

0.74%

0.90%

1.07%

1.43%

December 31, 2020

0.35%

0.55%

0.48%

0.52%

0.49%

0.55%

March 31, 2021

0.29%

0.52%

0.43%

0.39%

0.38%

0.36%

June 30, 2021

0.30%

0.45%

0.39%

0.32%

0.36%

0.33%

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage in China's Mainland for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online platform as of June 30, 2021:

Click here to view the chart.

Business Outlook

With the COVID-19 recent resurgence in China and other regions around the world, the Company will continue to closely monitor the situation of the pandemic and remain vigilant in its business operations. As such, the Company holds a cautious view on its operations and anticipates steady growth in its transaction volume for the third quarter of 2021, which is expected to be in the range of RMB35.0 billion to RMB37.0 billion.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions, the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional investor demands, all of which are subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 23, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland, China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 30, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):                

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10159520

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had over 130.8 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit  https://ir.finvgroup.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use Non-GAAP operating profit, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS which are Non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that adjusted operating profit help identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and expected discretionary measures. We believe that adjusted operating profit provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS are not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net (loss)/income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com


 

 

 

FinVolution Group

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,


As of June 30,


2020


2021


RMB


RMB

USD

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

2,632,174


2,801,844

433,950

Restricted cash

3,484,227


3,931,316

608,883

Short-term investments

1,970,958


2,056,029

318,438

Investments

950,515


979,747

151,743

Quality assurance  receivable, net of credit loss allowance for
   quality assurance receivable of RMB223,514 and
   RMB245,492  as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021,
   respectively 

1,121,554


1,052,037

162,940

Intangible assets

98,947


98,947

15,325

Property, equipment and software, net

93,876


84,608

13,104

Loans receivable, net of  credit loss allowance for loans receivable
   of RMB382,012 and RMB322,489 as of December 31, 2020
   and June 30, 2021, respectively

2,354,882


1,087,851

168,488

Accounts receivable,  net of  credit loss allowance for accounts
   receivable  of RMB188,725 and RMB245,139 as of December
   31, 2020 and  June 30, 2021, respectively 

863,906


1,460,083

226,138

Deferred tax assets

155,758


229,186

35,496

Right of use assets

54,968


43,168

6,686

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,050,009


1,323,931

205,051

Goodwill

50,411


50,411

7,808

Total assets

14,882,185


15,199,158

2,354,050

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Payable to platform customers

103,453


89,928

13,928

Deferred guarantee income[1]

1,259,396


1,190,874

184,443

Expected credit losses for quality assurance commitment[1]

2,390,501


2,760,757

427,587

Payroll and welfare payable

220,989


165,318

25,604

Taxes payable

154,398


81,150

12,569

Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts

1,661,841


677,784

104,974

Contract liability

3,447


2,522

391

Deferred tax liabilities

103,548


117,290

18,166

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

510,986


705,898

109,330

Leasing liabilities

43,296


30,111

4,664

Total liabilities

6,451,855


5,821,632

901,656

Commitments and contingencies





FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares

103


103

16

Additional paid-in capital

5,659,990


5,657,451

876,228

Treasury stock

(401,621)


(345,627)

(53,531)

Statutory reserves

458,058


458,058

70,944

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(5,142)


(7,018)

(1,087)

Retained Earnings

2,651,918


3,551,102

549,996

Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity

8,363,306


9,314,069

1,442,566

Non-controlling interest

67,024


63,457

9,828

Total shareholders' equity

8,430,330


9,377,526

1,452,394

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

14,882,185


15,199,158

2,354,050

                                                                                                                                   

 

 

FinVolution Group

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

 INCOME

 (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2020


2021


2020


2021


RMB


RMB

USD


RMB


RMB

USD











Operating revenue:










Loan facilitation service fees

404,742


952,405

147,509


779,274


1,714,030

265,469

Post-facilitation service fees

153,155


299,613

46,404


335,860


526,044

81,474

Guarantee income

821,175


665,706

103,105


1,971,455


1,324,887

205,199

      Net interest income

333,157


308,499

47,780


648,115


588,917

91,212

Other Revenue

98,223


157,877

24,452


182,058


343,115

53,142

Net revenue

1,810,452


2,384,100

369,250


3,916,762


4,496,993

696,496

Operating expenses:










Origination and servicing expenses

(272,315)


(455,004)

(70,471)


(521,810)


(868,058)

(134,445)

Sales and marketing expenses

(66,743)


(473,194)

(73,289)


(157,949)


(807,410)

(125,052)

Research and development expenses

(83,394)


(104,647)

(16,208)


(170,953)


(198,431)

(30,733)

General and administrative expenses

(102,025)


(126,129)

(19,534)


(198,380)


(238,754)

(36,978)

Provision for accounts receivable and other receivable

(23,248)


(47,440)

(7,348)


(56,396)


(87,228)

(13,510)

Provision for loans receivable

(119,776)


(81,894)

(12,684)


(415,712)


(100,717)

(15,599)

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment[1]

(575,782)


(391,116)

(60,576)


(1,372,621)


(835,992)

(129,479)

Total operating expenses

(1,243,283)


(1,679,424)

(260,110)


(2,893,821)


(3,136,590)

(485,796)

Operating profit

567,169


704,676

109,140


1,022,941


1,360,403

210,700

Other income, net

34,321


25,831

4,001


88,079


68,528

10,614

Profit before income tax expense

601,490


730,507

113,141


1,111,020


1,428,931

221,314

Income tax expenses

(147,479)


(110,074)

(17,048)


(236,647)


(215,745)

(33,415)

Net profit

454,011


620,433

96,093


874,373


1,213,186

187,899

Net profit attributable to non-controlling ,interest
shareholders

(2,696)


(5,950)

(921)


(1,723)


(3,567)

(552)

Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group

456,707


626,383

97,014


876,096


1,216,753

188,451

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(1,580)


(16,472)

(2,551)


2,262


(1,876)

(291)

Total comprehensive income attributable
      to FinVolution Group 

455,127


609,911

94,463


878,358


1,214,877

188,160

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in                 

      computing net income per share










Basic

1,513,856,060


1,422,064,339

1,422,064,339


1,518,587,011


1,413,726,359

1,413,726,359

Diluted

1,521,505,807


1,487,138,052

1,487,138,052


1,530,774,525


1,481,517,231

1,481,517,231

Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution

      Group's ordinary shareholders










Basic

0.30


0.44

0.07


0.58


0.86

0.13

Diluted

0.30


0.42

0.07


0.57


0.82

0.13

Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution

      Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal

      five ordinary shares)










Basic

1.51


2.20

0.34


2.88


4.30

0.67

Diluted

1.50


2.11

0.33


2.86


4.11

0.64

 

 

       

FinVolution Group

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)

















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2020


2021


2020


2021



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD


Net cash provided by operating
activities

1,250,622


119,460


18,501


667,210


274,351


42,492


Net cash provided by/(used in)
investing activities

46,622


980,789


151,905


(213,853)


1,675,628


259,522


Net cash used in financing activities

(1,002,044)


(455,120)


(70,489)


(1,432,830)


(1,324,557)


(205,148)


Effect of exchange rate changes on
cash and cash equivalents

3,792


(18,286)


(2,832)


6,864


(8,663)


(1,343)


Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash
equivalent and restricted cash

298,992


626,843


97,085


(972,609)


616,759


95,523


Cash, cash equivalent and restricted
cash at beginning of period

4,739,144


6,106,317


945,748


6,010,745


6,116,401


947,310


Cash, cash equivalent and restricted
cash at end of period

5,038,136


6,733,160


1,042,833


5,038,136


6,733,160


1,042,833





















                                                          

                                                                         

 

FinVolution Group

UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

 (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2020


2021


2020


2021


RMB


RMB

USD


RMB


RMB

USD











Net Revenues

1,810,452


2,384,100

369,250


3,916,762


4,496,993

696,496

Less: total operating expenses

(1,243,283)


(1,679,424)

(260,110)


(2,893,821)


(3,136,590)

(485,796)

Operating Income

567,169


704,676

109,140


1,022,941


1,360,403

210,700

Add: share-based compensation expenses

8,708


21,413

3,317


16,729


36,852

5,708

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

575,877


726,089

112,457


1,039,670


1,397,255

216,408











Operating Margin

31.3%


29.6%

29.6%


26.1%


30.3%

30.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin

31.8%


30.5%

30.5%


26.5%


31.1%

31.1%











Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

575,877


726,089

112,457


1,039,670


1,397,255

216,408

Add: other income, net

34,321


25,831

4,001


88,079


68,528

10,614

Less: income tax expenses

(147,479)


(110,074)

(17,048)


(236,647)


(215,745)

(33,415)

Less: tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(1,635)


(3,847)

(597)


(2,648)


(6,922)

(1,072)

Non-GAAP net profit

461,084


637,999

98,813


888,454


1,243,116

192,535

Net profit attributable to non-controlling ,interest
shareholders

(2,696)


(5,950)

(921)


(1,723)


(3,567)

(552)

Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution
Group

463,780


643,949

99,734


890,177


1,246,683

193,087











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

   computing net income per share










Basic

1,513,856,060


1,422,064,339

1,422,064,339


1,518,587,011


1,413,726,359

1,413,726,359

Diluted

1,521,505,807


1,487,138,052

1,487,138,052


1,530,774,525


1,481,517,231

1,481,517,231











Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to 
   FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders










Basic

0.31


0.45

0.07


0.59


0.88

0.14

Diluted

0.30


0.43

0.07


0.58


0.84

0.13











Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to 
   FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one 
   ADS equal  five ordinary shares) 










Basic

1.53


2.26

0.35


2.93


4.41

0.68

Diluted

1.52


2.17

0.34


2.91


4.21

0.65

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-reports-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301360375.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group


© PRNewswire 2021
