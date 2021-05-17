Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FinVolution Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINV   US31810T1016

FINVOLUTION GROUP

(FINV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinVolution Group : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

05/17/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 25, 2021-

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 25, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):                     

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at  https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until June 1, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10156736

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-tuesday-may-25-2021-301292261.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FINVOLUTION GROUP
03:01aFINVOLUTION GROUP  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, ..
PR
04/28FINVOLUTION GROUP  : Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/24Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/15Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
03/15FINVOLUTION  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
03/12Asian ADRs Trade Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/12FINVOLUTION  : Citigroup Lifts FinVolution Group to Buy From Neutral, Price Targ..
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Display Mixed Performance This Afternoon
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fighting to Stay on Positive Ground
MT
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
More news