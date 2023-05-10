Advanced search
    FINV   US31810T1016

FINVOLUTION GROUP

(FINV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
4.030 USD   -1.23%
05:01aFinVolution Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023
PR
04/25FinVolution Group Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/17Finvolution : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
FinVolution Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

05/10/2023
-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on May 17, 2023-

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 17, 2023 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 18, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):                     

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland, China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at  https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until May 24, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):            

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

9175031

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had over 159.4 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan, IRC
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-wednesday-may-17-2023-301820583.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group


© PRNewswire 2023
