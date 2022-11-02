Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FinVolution Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINV   US31810T1016

FINVOLUTION GROUP

(FINV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
4.440 USD   +2.30%
06:01aFinVolution Group to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022
PR
10/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/26FinVolution Group's AdaKami Secures Increased Credit Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinVolution Group to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

11/02/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022-

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results, on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 15, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):                     

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland, China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until November 21, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):            

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

9485337

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had over 149.3 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-monday-november-14-2022-301665814.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FINVOLUTION GROUP
06:01aFinVolution Group to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14..
PR
10/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/26FinVolution Group's AdaKami Secures Increased Credit Facility
MT
09/26FinVolution Secures Increased Financing Facility for AdaKami Through Strengthened Coope..
PR
08/26Chinese Stocks Rise Following Washington-Beijing Deal on China-Based Audits
MT
08/24Finvolution : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
08/24UBS Adjusts FinVolution Group Price Target to $5.20 From $4.95, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
08/24Citigroup Adjusts FinVolution Group's Price Target to $5.68 From $5.33, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/23Sector Update: Financial
MT
08/23Tranche Update on FinVolution Group's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 25, 2020.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINVOLUTION GROUP
More recommendations