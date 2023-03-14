Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by FinVolution Group (the "Company") pursuant to Section 5(d) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment activity or trading strategy, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever, in the United States or anywhere else. This presentation does not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to you, we recommend that you seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document.

By viewing this presentation or participating in this meeting, you acknowledge and agree that (i) the information contained in this presentation is intended for the recipient of this information only and shall not be disclosed, reproduced or distributed in any way to anyone else, (ii) no part of this presentation or any other materials provided in connection herewith may be photographed, copied, retained, taken away, reproduced or redistributed following this presentation or meeting, and (iii) all participants must return this presentation and all other materials used during this presentation or meeting to the Company at the completion of the presentation or meeting. By viewing, accessing or participating in this meeting, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The distribution of any information herein in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this information comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This presentation has been prepared solely for use at this meeting. The information herein is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. This presentation shall neither be deemed an indication of the state of affairs of the Company nor constitute an indication that there has been no change in the business affairs of the Company since the date hereof or since the dates as of which information is given herein. This presentation also does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company, and these materials are qualified in their entirety by reference to the detailed information appearing in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain of the information included herein was obtained from various sources, including third parties, and has not been independently verified by the Company or any underwriters. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this presentation, you hereby acknowledge and agree that neither the Company, nor any of the affiliates, advisers and representatives of the Company accept any responsibility for, or makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, with respect to, the