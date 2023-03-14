Advanced search
    FINV   US31810T1016

FINVOLUTION GROUP

(FINV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-14 pm EDT
4.490 USD   -0.44%
FinVolution : Investor Presentation March 2023

03/14/2023 | 06:00pm EDT
FinVolution Group

Investor Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by FinVolution Group (the "Company") pursuant to Section 5(d) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment activity or trading strategy, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever, in the United States or anywhere else. This presentation does not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to you, we recommend that you seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document.

By viewing this presentation or participating in this meeting, you acknowledge and agree that (i) the information contained in this presentation is intended for the recipient of this information only and shall not be disclosed, reproduced or distributed in any way to anyone else, (ii) no part of this presentation or any other materials provided in connection herewith may be photographed, copied, retained, taken away, reproduced or redistributed following this presentation or meeting, and (iii) all participants must return this presentation and all other materials used during this presentation or meeting to the Company at the completion of the presentation or meeting. By viewing, accessing or participating in this meeting, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The distribution of any information herein in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this information comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This presentation has been prepared solely for use at this meeting. The information herein is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. This presentation shall neither be deemed an indication of the state of affairs of the Company nor constitute an indication that there has been no change in the business affairs of the Company since the date hereof or since the dates as of which information is given herein. This presentation also does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company, and these materials are qualified in their entirety by reference to the detailed information appearing in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain of the information included herein was obtained from various sources, including third parties, and has not been independently verified by the Company or any underwriters. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this presentation, you hereby acknowledge and agree that neither the Company, nor any of the affiliates, advisers and representatives of the Company accept any responsibility for, or makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, with respect to, the

truth, accuracy, fairness, completeness or reasonableness of the information contained in, and omissions from, this presentation and that neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers, representatives accept any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation.

Statistical and other information relating to the general economy and the industry in which the Company is engaged contained in this presentation material has been compiled from various publicly available official or unofficial sources. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives has not independently verified market, industry and product testing data provided by other third-party sources. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information and estimates.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin), which are provided as additional information to help you compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance your overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company's operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the Company's U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non- GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements related to industry developments and the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives has any obligation to, nor do any of them undertake to, revise or update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect future events or circumstances.

2

Corporate Overview

Our Mission

We Are a Leading Fintech Platform Leveraging

Innovative Technology to Make Financial Services Better

Pioneer Fintech Platform in China and Global Markets through Economic Cycles

International Revenue

Issuance of No.141

P2P Transition to Loan

COVID-19

Contribution exceeded

regulation on cash loan

Facilitation Model

Outbreak and Recovery

10% of Total Revenue

Started International

Expansion

NYSE Listed

2007

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Transaction Volume

4 mm

8 mm

Over 400 Cities

27 mm

RMB 65 bn

RMB 615 bn

Monthly Active Borrowers(1)

4Q22 Quarterly Transactions

5 Countries

Cumulative Borrowers

Outstanding loan balance

Cumulative Transaction Volume

(1) Represents number of borrowers with outstanding loan balance, excluding those whose loans are long overdue at the end of each period.

5

Disclaimer

FinVolution Group Inc. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 21:59:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 149 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net income 2022 2 327 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,86x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 8 795 M 1 281 M 1 281 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 259
Free-Float 43,4%
