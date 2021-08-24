FinVolution : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

[FINV] - FinVolution Group Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2021, 8:00 AM Eastern Officers Feng Zhang, CEO Jiayuan Xu, SVP, Finance Jimmy Tan, Head, IR Analysts Thomas Chong, Jefferies Alex Ye, UBS Eric Lu, China Renaissance Hans Fan, CLSA Henry Liang, Gold Dragon Harry Wu, China Securities. Presentation Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for FinVolution Group. (Operator Instructions). After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Jimmy Tan, Head of Investor Relations for the Company. Jimmy, please go ahead. Jimmy Tan: Hello everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. The Company's results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings release and sign up for the Company's email alerts by visiting the IR section of our website at http://ir.finvgroup.com. Mr. Feng Zhang, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jiayuan Xu, our Chief Financial Officer, will start the call with their prepared remarks and conclude with a Q&A session. During this call, we will be referring to several non-GAAP financial measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For information about these non- GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings press release. Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Feng Zhang. Please go ahead, sir.

provinces.In the second quarter, our offline channels contributed around 10% of total new transaction volume. Offline acquisition is not only an alternative channel, but also validates our technologies can be seamlessly integrated in different scenarios to enhance efficiency. Going forward, we intend to expand the offline team to beyond 1,000 employees in a year or so. Since 2020, we made our services available to small business owners in China, aiming to capitalize on the significant opportunity presented by this group's underserved needs for operational funds. In the second quarter, growth momentum for our small business owner segment remained robust, with transaction volume increasing 41% sequentially to RMB6.2 billion. Notably, the total number of small business owners served in the quarter exceeded 408,000 compared to just 220,000 in total for the full year 2020. We believe serving the needs of small business owners is in line with national policies, and plays a part in meeting the needs of this segment of society. Going forward, we will maintain our strategic focus on serving this segment, and expect this portion of our business to account for around 20% of total transaction volume in the second half of 2021. In line with regulatory directions, we preemptively continue to lower borrowing rate in the second quarter to IRR 26.2% for our borrowers, and more recently in August, the rate was further reduced to IRR 25.4%. We are also pleased to share that the recent percentage of transaction volume with borrowing rates at or below IRR 24% has risen to around 60%. We plan to continue acquiring better quality borrowers, expanding new funding sources across regions and enhancing operating efficiency to provide more attractive rates and terms for our borrowers, while maintaining a healthy take rate and operating margin. On the international expansion front, with our state-of-the-art technologies and swift execution, we have continued delivering strong performances. In particular, we successfully launched a pilot testing operations in Vietnam, which demonstrated encouraging growth prospects. More excitingly, this marks the fourth country in our global roadmap in addition to our international presence in Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore. We are very pleased with the accelerating pace in broadening our global footprint, and thrilled that our recent entry in Vietnam is already demonstrating great potential with positive user feedback. We attribute our success in building out our first-mover advantages in emerging markets to our fundamental capabilities, talented and efficient team with a global perspective, proprietary technologies, operational expertise and deep- rooted corporate values. Our technologies support us in successfully navigating our business transition in China, and also play a crucial role in our expansion across different international markets. We are confident in our global roadmap and remain firmly committed in our mission to make

financial services more accessible and inclusive for borrowers around the world. Going forward, we will continue to advance our technological capabilities and solidify our operations in these countries, while working with our local partners to explore new opportunities that will enable us to diversify our business models. Leveraging our technologies, operational expertise and in-depth understanding of our institutional partners, we are able to provide diversified products and solutions for them in multiple scenarios. In particular, through cooperation with 8 different institutional partners, we increased the proportion of capital-light model on our platform from 2.3% in the previous quarter to 13% in this quarter. All these achievements are a further testament to the solid trust and confidence that our funding partners have in FinVolution, as we remain committed to building credibility and a strong corporate reputation amid ever- evolving market dynamics. Supported by our enhanced credit management model built on targeting higher-quality borrowers, our delinquencies have shown further improvement across multiple risk metrics. For example, our day 1 delinquency rate remained stable at 5.4% in August, compared with 7.5% in the same period last year. We expect vintage delinquency rates to continue improving to a level below 2.3% in the second quarter, while our 90-day-plus delinquency ratio reached a historical low of 1.01% from 7.13% in the same period last year. Our loan collection recovery rate also stabilized at around 91%. As we look ahead, our primary objectives for 2021 and beyond are to: -Continue pursuing high-quality growth in China; -Leverage technologies to strengthen our first-mover advantage in the international markets and diversify our business models; -Continue empowering financial institutions through Business-as-a-service Solutions; and -Empower a variety of businesses globally through our digitalization capabilities to create long-term value for our stakeholders. During the past several years, we have encountered and overcome many different challenges, such as exiting the P2P business, shifting our funding sources, moving towards better quality borrowers and many more. We have the technological know-how, capabilities and resources to deliver better results and achievements in this rapidly- evolving environment. Our dynamic business models and operating strength coupled with our strategic investments in multiple sectors, will drive our success with a sustainable return for all our stakeholders in the long term. Last but not least, I would also like to report our progress on corporate social responsibility. During the past several years, we have consistently fulfilled our duties as a responsible corporate citizen. For example, during the recent flood in Henan, we have donated RMB10 million as post disaster aid and activated our local employees to distribute food supplies for those in need. Together with our institutional partner, a low- interest loan program for small business owners has also been introduced.

Our third annual ESG report was also published recently, and for those who are interested in having more information, do visit our website for a copy. In summary, leveraging our technologies and digitization capabilities to create long-term value for our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to maintain our position as the leading fintech platform in China, while capturing tremendous growth opportunities globally. With that, I will now turn the call over to Jiayuan Xu, who will discuss our financial results for the quarter. Jiayuan Xu: Thank you, Feng, and hello everyone. With continued improvement across multiple operations metrics in the second quarter, we delivered a non-GAAP operating income of RMB726 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year and a sequential increase of 8%, further validating the viability of our business model. Our robust balance sheet with RMB4.9 billion in unrestricted cash and short-term investments, coupled with our strong technology capabilities, positions us well to explore opportunities both in the domestic and international markets. Now, turning to the financial results for the second quarter, in the interest of time, I will not walk through each item line-by-line on this call. Please refer to our earnings release for more details. Net revenue increased by 32% to RMB2.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB1.8 billion in the same period of 2020, primarily due to increase in transaction volume and partially offset by the decrease in guarantee income as a result of improved asset quality. Loan facilitation service fees increased by 135% to RMB952 million for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB405 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in transaction volume, which was partially offset by the decrease in average rate of transaction fees. Post-facilitation service fees increased by 96% to RMB300 million for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB153 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans serviced by the company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees. Guarantee income was RMB666 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to RMB821 million in the same period of 2020 as result of improved asset quality. Net interest income decreased by 7% to RMB309 million for the second quarter of 2021, from RMB333 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the reduction in outstanding loan balances of consolidated trusts, partially offset by the higher transaction volume in the international markets.

