Finward Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Peoples Bank (the Bank), which is an Indiana-chartered commercial bank. The Bancorp's lending activities include residential mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans and loans to municipalities. The Bank also offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts and retirement savings plans. Its wealth management group provides estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and Keogh accounts, investment agency accounts, and serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. Its primary market areas include Lake and Porter Counties, in Northwest Indiana, and Cook County, Illinois.

