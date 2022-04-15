Finward Bancorp : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K/A 04/15/2022 | 05:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and June 30, 2021 September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 Assets Cash and non-interest bearing balances in financial institutions $ 3,546,340 $ 3,470,428 Interest-earning balances in financial institutions 25,808,869 9,259,546 Federal funds sold 75,613 102,418 Cash and cash equivalents 29,430,822 12,832,392 Investment certificates of deposit 492,000 492,000 Securities available for sale 31,834,378 31,888,847 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,799,592 at September 30, 2021, $3,858,124 at June 30, 2021 466,428,455 460,366,062 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,302,900 1,302,900 Premises and equipment, net 15,256,448 15,411,588 Accrued interest receivable 2,288,221 2,219,654 Other real estate owned 156,580 156,580 Deferred tax asset 4,685,426 5,279,265 Core deposit intangibles 502,973 538,179 Goodwill 1,755,189 1,755,189 Other assets 1,390,439 1,480,314 Total assets $ 555,523,831 $ 533,722,970 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 488,378,241 $ 466,312,856 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 4,472,612 6,060,645 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Notes payable 6,750,000 7,000,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,261,209 1,235,469 Total liabilities 505,862,062 485,608,970 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, authorized 1,000,000 shares, no issues are outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares, 2,645,000 shares issued 26,450 26,450 Additional paid-in capital 24,498,325 24,434,505 Retained earnings 25,018,943 23,519,345 Treasury stock, 77,427 shares, at cost (665,954 ) (665,954 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 784,005 799,654 Total stockholders' equity 49,661,769 48,114,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 555,523,831 $ 533,722,970 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 2 Royal Financial, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 5,091,855 Securities 169,968 Federal funds sold and other 11,368 Total interest income 5,273,191 Interest Expense Deposits 320,963 Borrowings 51,699 Total interest expense 372,662 Net Interest Income 4,900,529 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (125,000 ) Net Interest Income After Provision (benefit) for Loan Losses 5,025,529 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 171,666 Secondary mortgage market fees 10,143 Rental income 48,198 Other 324 Total non-interest income 230,331 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,356,932 Occupancy and equipment 599,356 Data processing 266,975 Professional services 196,199 Directors fees 47,250 Marketing 54,284 FDIC insurance expense 97,143 Insurance premiums 21,258 Other real estate owned expense (income) 4,895 Merger expense 228,485 Core deposit intangibles amortization 35,207 Other 250,278 Total non-interest expense 3,158,262 Income before income taxes 2,097,598 Provision for income taxes 598,000 Net income $ 1,499,598 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 Weighted-average shares basic 2,567,573 Weighted-average shares diluted 2,611,052 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 3 Royal Financial, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net income $ 1,499,598 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding gains on securities during the period: Unrealized holding losses arising during the period (19,810 ) Tax effect 4,161 Other comprehensive loss after tax (15,649 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,483,949 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 4 Royal Financial, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Accumulated Additional Other Preferred Common Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Stock Stock Capital Earnings Stock Income Total Balance at July 1, 2021 $ - $ 26,450 $ 24,434,505 $ 23,519,345 $ (665,954 ) $ 799,654 $ 48,114,000 Net income - - - 1,499,598 - - 1,499,598 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - - (15,649 ) (15,649 ) Stock-based compensation - - 63,820 - - - 63,820 Balance at September 30, 2021 $ - $ 26,450 $ 24,498,325 $ 25,018,943 $ (665,954 ) $ 784,005 $ 49,661,769 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 5 Royal Financial, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,499,598 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from by operating activities Depreciation 188,463 Deferred loan origination fees and costs (177,741 ) Benefit for loan losses (125,000 ) Premium amortization on securities available for sale, net 34,659 Accretion of discount on acquired loans 11,935 Amortization of core deposit intangible 35,206 Stock-based compensation expense 63,820 Deferred income tax expense 598,000 Net change in: Accrued interest receivable and other assets 21,308 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 25,740 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,175,988 Investing Activities Net change in loans (5,771,587 ) Purchase of loans - Purchase of premises and equipment (33,323 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,804,910 ) Financing Activities Net increase in deposits 22,065,385 Proceeds from notes payable - Repayment of notes payable (250,000 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises - Change in advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance (1,588,033 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 20,227,352 Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 16,598,430 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 12,832,392 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 29,430,822 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the period for: Interest on deposits and borrowings $ 407,859 Income taxes 610,000 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements 6 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 1 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION The consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and for the period ended September 30, 2021, include Royal Financial, Inc. ("the Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Royal Savings Bank ("the Bank"). The Bank has one wholly-owned subsidiary that holds other real estate owned. All significant intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated in consolidation. The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and prevailing practices within the banking industry. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the Company on a consolidated basis. Transactions with subsidiaries have been eliminated. The condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and footnotes thereto for the year ended June 30, 2021. Operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending June 30, 2022. Use of Estimates To prepare financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, management makes estimates and assumptions based on available information. These estimates and assumptions affect the amounts reported in the financial statements and the disclosures provided, and actual results could differ. 7 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 2 - SECURITIES The fair value of debt securities available for sale and the related gross unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income were as follows at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021: Amortized Cost Gross Unrealized Gains Gross Unrealized Losses Approximate Fair Value September 30, 2021 (unaudited) Available-for-sale Securities: Corporate bonds $ 3,336,197 $ 48,482 $ - $ 3,384,679 Federal National Mortgage Association 9,850,060 148,590 - 9,998,650 Municipal taxable bonds 17,655,710 812,696 (17,357 ) 18,451,049 $ 30,841,967 $ 1,009,768 $ (17,357 ) $ 31,834,378 Amortized Cost Gross Unrealized Gains Gross Unrealized Losses Approximate Fair Value June 30, 2021 Available-for-sale Securities: Corporate bonds $ 3,347,209 $ 51,407 $ - $ 3,398,616 Federal National Mortgage Association 9,844,033 156,267 - 10,000,300 Municipal taxable bonds 17,685,384 826,743 (22,196 ) 18,489,931 $ 30,876,626 $ 1,034,417 $ (22,196 ) $ 31,888,847 The fair value of debt securities available for sale at September 30, 2021, by contractual maturity, was as follows. Available-for-sale Amortized Fair Cost Value (Unaudited) Due in one year or less $ 1,012,444 $ 1,033,700 Due from one to five years 17,084,450 17,568,810 Due from five to ten years 6,955,936 7,345,004 Over ten years 5,789,137 5,886,864 Totals $ 30,841,967 $ 31,834,378 8 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Securities pledged at September 30, 2021 had a fair value of $1,682,000 and were pledged to secure public deposits. Securities pledged at June 30, 2021 had a fair value of $1,650,000 and were pledged to secure public deposits. Securities with unrealized losses at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, aggregated by investment category and length of time that individual securities have been in a continuous unrealized loss position, are as follows: September 30, 2021 Less than 12 Months 12 Months or More Total Description of Securities Fair

Value Unrealized Losses Fair

Value Unrealized Losses Fair

Value Unrealized Losses (Unaudited) Municipal taxable bonds $ - $ - $ 1,863,585 $ (17,357 ) $ 1,863,585 $ (17,357 ) June 30, 2021 Less than 12 Months 12 Months or More Total Description of Securities Fair

Value Unrealized Losses Fair

Value Unrealized Losses Fair

Value Unrealized Losses Municipal taxable bonds $ 1,868,122 $ (22,196 ) $ - $ - $ 1,868,122 $ (22,196 ) Unrealized losses on securities have not been recognized into income because the securities are of high credit quality, the Bank does not intend to sell the securities, it is more likely than not that the Bank will not be required to sell the securities prior to their anticipated recovery, and the decline in fair value is largely due to changes in market interest rates and fixed income market conditions since the purchase date. Credit quality of the securities is considered to be high, and the fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date. 9 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 3 - LOANS AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES At September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, loans receivable consisted of the following: September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) Real estate loans One-to-four-family $ 192,930,979 $ 195,643,418 Commercial 113,628,019 122,211,489 Multi-family 156,860,720 136,576,358 Total real estate loans 463,419,718 454,431,265 Commercial loans Business loans 6,038,191 8,939,137 Total commercial loans 6,038,191 8,939,137 Consumer loans Home equity loans 29,711 31,636 Other 740,427 822,148 Total consumer loans 770,138 853,784 Gross loans 470,228,047 464,224,186 Allowance for loan losses (3,799,592 ) (3,858,124 ) Loans , net $ 466,428,455 $ 460,366,062 10 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The following table presents the activity in the allowance for loan losses by class for the three months ended September 30, 2021: For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Real Estate One-to-Four Multi- Business Home Equity Family Commercial Family Loans Loans Other Total Allowance for loan losses: Balance, July 1, 2021 $ 1,109,312 $ 1,819,408 $ 827,113 $ 83,464 $ 2,028 $ 16,799 $ 3,858,124 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 75,865 (307,109 ) 145,244 (21,179 ) (1,988 ) (16,241 ) (125,408 ) Loans charged-off (23,718 ) (14,779 ) - - - - (38,497 ) Recoveries 22,998 81,429 - - - 946 105,373 Balance, September 30, 2021 $ 1,184,457 $ 1,578,949 $ 972,357 $ 62,285 $ 40 $ 1,504 $ 3,799,592 11 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The following table presents the balance in the allowance for loan losses and the recorded investment in loans by class and based on impairment method as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021: At September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Real Estate One-to-Four Multi- Business Home Equity Family Commercial Family Loans Loans Other Total Allowance for loan losses: Ending balance, individually evaluated for impairment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Ending balance, collectively evaluated for impairment $ 1,184,457 $ 1,578,949 $ 972,357 $ 62,285 $ 40 $ 1,504 $ 3,799,592 Loans: Ending balance $ 192,930,979 $ 113,628,019 $ 156,860,720 $ 6,038,191 $ 29,711 $ 740,427 $ 470,228,047 Ending balance; individually evaluated for impairment $ 1,529,028 $ 237,503 $ - $ - $ 2,535 $ - $ 1,769,066 Ending balance; collectively evaluated for impairment $ 191,401,951 $ 113,390,516 $ 156,860,720 $ 6,038,191 $ 27,176 $ 740,427 $ 468,458,981 At June 30, 2021 Real Estate One-to-Four Multi- Business Home Equity Family Commercial Family Loans Loans Other Total Allowance for loan losses: Ending balance, individually evaluated for impairment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Ending balance, collectively evaluated for impairment $ 1,109,312 $ 1,819,408 $ 827,113 $ 83,464 $ 2,028 $ 16,799 $ 3,858,124 Loans: Ending balance $ 195,643,418 $ 122,211,489 $ 136,576,358 $ 8,939,137 $ 31,636 $ 822,148 $ 464,224,186 Ending balance; individually evaluated for impairment $ 1,879,398 $ 321,748 $ - $ - $ 2,535 $ - $ 2,203,681 Ending balance; collectively evaluated for impairment $ 193,764,020 $ 121,889,741 $ 136,576,358 $ 8,939,137 $ 29,101 $ 822,148 $ 462,020,505 12 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The following tables presents information related to impaired loans by class of loans as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended June 30, 2021: As of For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Unpaid Average Balance of Interest Principal Balance Recorded Balance Specific Allowance Impaired

Loans Income Recognized (Unaudited) With no allowance recorded: Real estate One-to-four-family $ 2,041,268 $ 1,529,028 $ - $ 1,596,480 $ 4,064 Commercial 410,656 237,503 - 238,752 1,214 Multi-family - - - - - Business loans 1,405,005 - - - - Home equity loans 15,735 2,535 - 2,535 - Other 4,842 - - - - With an allowance recorded: Real estate One-to-four-family - - - - - Commercial - - - - - Multi-family - - - - - Business loans - - - - - Home equity loans - - - - - Other - - - - - Totals $ 3,877,506 $ 1,769,066 $ - $ 1,837,767 $ 5,278 13 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of and for the year ended June 30, 2021 Unpaid Allowance for Loan Average Interest Principal Balance Recorded Balance Losses Allocated Recorded Investment Income Recognized With no allowance recorded: Real estate One-to-four-family $ 2,384,978 $ 1,879,398 $ - $ 1,888,649 $ 8,197 Commercial 559,678 321,748 - 317,957 2,504 Multi-family - - - - - Business loans 1,405,005 - - 620,284 - Home equity loans 15,735 2,535 - 10,235 - Other 6,821 - - - 4,372,217 2,203,681 - 2,837,125 10,701 With an allowance recorded: Real estate One-to-four-family - - - - - Commercial - - - - - Multi-family - - - - - Business loans - - - - - Home equity loans Other - - - - - Totals $ 4,372,217 $ 2,203,681 $ - $ 2,837,125 $ 10,701 For the three months ended September 30, 2021, cash basis interest income recognized approximated the accrual basis interest income recognized. The recorded investment in loans excludes accrued interest receivable and loan origination fees, net due to immateriality. For purposes of this disclosure, the unpaid principal balance is not reduced for partial charge-offs. 14 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The following table presents the aging of the recorded investment in past due loans as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 by class of loans: September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Greater Than 89 Days Past TotalPast Due 30-59 Days 60-89 Days Due Still and Loans Not Past Due Past Due On Accrual Nonaccrual Nonaccrual Past due Total Real estate One-to-four-family $ 3,662 $ 624,367 $ 287,733 $ 1,036,547 $ 1,952,309 $ 190,978,670 $ 192,930,979 Commercial - - - 220,108 220,108 113,407,911 113,628,019 Multi-family - - - - - 156,860,720 156,860,720 Comercial loans Business loans - - - - - 6,038,191 6,038,191 Consumer loans Home equity loans - - - 2,535 2,535 27,176 29,711 Other - - - - - 740,427 740,427 Total $ 3,662 $ 624,367 $ 287,733 $ 1,259,190 $ 2,174,952 $ 468,053,095 $ 470,228,047 June 30, 2021 Greater Than 89 Days Past Total Past Due 30-59 Days 60-89 Days Due Still and Loans Not Past Due Past Due On Accrual Nonaccrual Nonaccrual Past due Total Real estate One-to-four-family $ 4,638 $ 284,117 $ - $ 1,473,280 $ 1,762,035 $ 193,881,383 $ 195,643,418 Commercial - - - 301,637 301,637 121,909,852 122,211,489 Multi-family - 101,121 - - 101,121 136,475,237 136,576,358 Comercial loans Business loans - - - - - 8,939,137 8,939,137 Consumer loans Home equity loans - - - 2,535 2,535 29,101 31,636 Other - - - - - 822,148 822,148 Total $ 4,638 $ 385,238 $ - $ 1,777,452 $ 2,167,328 $ 462,056,858 $ 464,224,186 Troubled Debt Restructurings: Restructured loans totaled $509,000 and $464,000 at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. These loans are considered troubled debt restructurings and are classified as impaired at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. There were no specific loan loss allowance allocations for the loans at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. No additional loan commitments are outstanding to these borrowers. 15 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements During the three months ended September 30, 2021, one loan totaling $94,000 was modified in a troubled debt restructuring. A loan is considered to be in payment default once it is 30 days contractually past due under the modified terms. There were no defaults on troubled debt restructurings within twelve months following the modification during the three months ended September 30, 2021. In order to determine whether a borrower is experiencing financial difficulty, an evaluation is performed of the probability that the borrower will be in payment default on any of its debt in the foreseeable future without the modification. This evaluation is performed under the Company's internal underwriting policy. Credit Quality Indicators: The Company categorizes loans into risk categories based on relevant information about the ability of borrowers to service their debt such as: current financial information, historical payment experience, credit documentation, public information, and current economic trends, among other factors. The Company analyzes loans individually by classifying the loans as to credit risk. This analysis includes real estate commercial and home equity loans. This analysis is performed on a quarterly basis. The Company uses the following definitions for risk ratings: Special Mention. Loans classified as special mention have a potential weakness that deserves management's close attention. If left uncorrected, these potential weaknesses may result in deterioration of the repayment prospects for the loan or of the institution's credit position at some future date. Substandard. Loans classified as substandard are inadequately protected by the current net worth and paying capacity of the obligor or of the collateral pledged, if any. Loans so classified have a well-defined weakness or weaknesses that jeopardize the liquidation of the debt. They are characterized by the distinct possibility that the institution will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected. Certain loans in the substandard category are classified as impaired. Doubtful. Loans classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified as substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses make collection or liquidation in full, on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values, highly questionable and improbable. Loans not meeting the criteria above that are analyzed individually as part of the above-described process are considered to be pass rated loans. Loans listed as not rated are included in groups of homogeneous loans and are evaluated based on past due status, which was previously presented. 16 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Based on the most recent analysis performed, the risk category of loans by class of loans as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, is as follows: Special September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Pass Mention Substandard Total Real estate One-to-four-family $ 190,199,067 $ 248,568 $ 2,483,344 $ 192,930,979 Commercial 99,259,572 11,323,914 3,044,533 113,628,019 Multi-family 155,887,068 973,652 - 156,860,720 Comercial loans Business loans 6,011,470 - 26,721 6,038,191 Consumer loans Home equity loans 27,176 - 2,535 29,711 Other 740,427 - - 740,427 Total $ 452,124,780 $ 12,546,134 $ 5,557,133 $ 470,228,047 Special June 30, 2021 Pass Mention Substandard Total Real estate One-to-four-family $ 192,263,370 $ 346,001 $ 3,034,047 $ 195,643,418 Commercial 106,444,923 12,627,395 3,139,171 122,211,489 Multi-family 135,542,148 1,034,210 - 136,576,358 Comercial loans Business loans 8,842,766 56,380 39,991 8,939,137 Consumer loans - Home equity loans 29,101 - 2,535 31,636 Other 822,148 - - 822,148 Total $ 443,944,456 $ 14,063,986 $ 6,215,744 $ 464,224,186 17 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 4 - NOTE PAYABLE Notes payable were as follows, as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021: September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) 3.25% amortizing note, interest rate equal to the Prime Rate less 25 basis points, floating, maturing October 19, 2023 $ 6,750,000 $ 7,000,000 The amortizing note requires quarterly principal payments of $250,000 in addition to interest on the unpaid principal amount. The notes are secured by all of the stock of the Bank and contain certain financial covenants, including ratios related to the Company's capital position and non-performing loans. At September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with its financial covenants. NOTE 5 - EMPLOYEE BENEFITS The Company established a 401(k) Plan to provide eligible employees with retirement savings benefit. Generally, all employees of the Company and the Bank (including officers) are eligible to participate in the Plan, if over the age of 18 and have completed one year of service. Employees may elect to make contributions, or deferrals, on a pre-tax basis or after-tax basis (Roth Contributions), to the Plan and the Company will contribute a safe harbor matching contribution in an amount equal to: (i) 100% of the employee contribution, not in excess of 3% of compensation, plus (ii) 50% of the employee contribution that exceeds 3% of compensation but does not exceed 5% of compensation. The Plan is subject to certain requirements of the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA. Total 401(k) match benefit that has been charged against income for the plan was $27,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. 18 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 6 - STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION The Company has two share-based compensation plans as described below. Total compensation cost that has been charged against income for those plans was $88,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Stock Option Plan The Company's 2005 stock option plan (the Plan), which is stockholder approved, permits the grant of options to purchase shares of the Company's common stock to its employees and directors of up to 264,500 shares of common stock. At September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, there were no shares available for future grants under this plan. The Company believes that such awards better align the interests of its employees with those of its stockholders. Option awards are generally granted with an exercise price equal to the market price of the Company's common stock at the date of grant; those option awards generally have vesting periods of 5 years and have 10-year contractual terms. The Company has a policy of using shares held as treasury stock to satisfy option exercises. Currently, the Company has a sufficient number of treasury shares to satisfy expected option exercises. A summary of the activity in the 2005 stock option plan for the three months ended September 30, 2021 follows: Weighted-average Remaining Years Aggregate Average of Contractual Intrinsic Shares Exercise Price Term Value (Unaudited) Options outstanding at July 1, 2021 53,900 $ 8.82 4.05 Granted - - - Exercised - - - Forfeited or expired - - - Options outstanding at September 30, 2021 53,900 $ 8.82 3.80 $ 548,702 Exercisable at end of period 53,900 $ 8.82 3.80 $ 548,702 Vested or expected to vest 53,900 $ 8.82 3.80 $ 548,702 As of both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, all options have vested and all compensation cost related to stock options granted under the 2005 stock option plan had been recognized. 19 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Equity Incentive Plan On November 22, 2018, the Board approved the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan omnibus equity compensation program and allocated 350,000 unissued shares of common stock which permits the grant of options to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, the grant of restricted stock awards, stock appreciation rights, and/or cash inventive awards to its employees and directors. At both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, there were 229,200 shares available for future grants under this plan. The Company believes that such awards better align the interests of its employees with those of its stockholders. Options and awards are generally granted with an exercise price equal to the market price of the Company's common stock at the date of grant; the options and awards granted have vesting periods of 4 years and have 10-year contractual terms. The Company has a policy of using shares held as treasury stock to satisfy option exercises. Currently, the Company has a sufficient number of treasury shares to satisfy expected option exercises. Restricted Stock Awards The following is a summary of the activity related to restricted stock awards under the Equity Incentive Plan for the three months ended September 30, 2021: Weighted-average Grant Date Shares Fair Value (Unaudited) Non-vested at July 1, 2021 24,600 $ 13.81 Granted - - Vested (7,900 ) - Forfeited - - Non-vested at September 30, 2021 16,700 $ 13.74 As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, there was approximately $159,000 and $193,000, respectively, of total unrecognized compensation cost related to outstanding non-vested shares granted under the Plan. The cost is expected to be recognized over a period of 1.25 years. 20 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements On December 31, 2018, the Board granted 78,600 stock options under the Equity Incentive Plan. The following is the summary of the activity: Weighted-average Remaining Years Aggregate Average of Contractual Intrinsic Shares Exercise Price Term Value (Unaudited) Options outstanding at July 1, 2021 59,300 $ 14.30 Granted - - Exercised - - Forfeited or expired - - Options outstanding at September 30, 2021 59,300 $ 14.30 7.25 $ 295,160 Exercisable at end of period 20,000 $ 14.30 7.25 $ 94,000 Vested or expected to vest 59,300 $ 14.30 7.25 $ 295,160 As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, $112,000 and $135,000, respectively, of unrecognized compensation cost related to non-vested stock options granted under the plan remains. NOTE 7 - EARNINGS PER SHARE The following table presents a reconciliation of the components used to compute basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021: Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Basic EPS Net income $ 1,499,598 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 2,567,573 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 Diluted EPS Net income $ 1,499,598 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 2,567,573 Add effect of assumed exercise of dilutive stock options 43,479 Total shares - diluted EPS 2,611,052 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 During the three months ended September 30, 2021, no shares were considered antidilutive. 21 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 8 - REGULATORY MATTERS Banks are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Capital adequacy guidelines and, additionally for banks, prompt corrective action regulations, involve quantitative measures of assets, liabilities, and certain off-balance-sheet items calculated under regulatory accounting practices. Capital amounts and classifications are also subject to qualitative judgments by regulators. Failure to meet capital requirements can initiate regulatory action. The net unrealized gain or loss on available for sale securities is not included in computing regulatory capital. Management believes as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Bank met all capital adequacy requirements to which it was subject. Prompt corrective action regulations provide five classifications: well capitalized, adequately capitalized, undercapitalized, significantly undercapitalized, and critically undercapitalized, although these terms are not used to represent overall financial condition. If adequately capitalized, regulatory approval is required to accept brokered deposits. If undercapitalized, capital distributions are limited, as is asset growth and expansion, and capital restoration plans are required. At September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the most recent notification from regulatory authorities categorized the Bank as well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action. There are no conditions or events since that notification that management believes have changed the institution's category. The following table provides the capital ratios of the Bank, along with the applicable regulatory capital requirements as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, which were calculated in accordance with the requirements of Basel III, which became effective January 1, 2015. The final rules of Basel III also established a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above new regulatory minimum capital ratios. As of January 1, 2020, the capital conservation buffer was fully phased in at 2.50% and resulted in the following minimum ratios: (i) a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.0%; (ii) a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.5%; and (iii) a total capital ratio of 10.5%. An institution is subject to limitations on paying dividends, engaging in share repurchases, and paying discretionary bonuses if its capital level falls below the buffer amount. These limitations will establish a maximum percentage of eligible retained income that can be utilized for such activities. At September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, actual capital levels and minimum required levels for the Bank (in thousands) were (the capital conversation buffer is not presented in the amounts or ratios). Actual Minimum Required For Capital Adequacy Purposes Minimum Required To Be Well Capitalized Under Prompt Corrective Action Regulations Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Common Equity Tier I Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) $ 49,060 12.94 % $ 17,056 4.5 % $ 24,636 6.5 % Total Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) $ 52,860 13.94 % $ 30,321 8.0 % $ 37,901 10.0 % Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) $ 49,060 12.94 % $ 22,741 6.0 % $ 30,321 8.0 % Tier I Capital (to Average Assets) $ 49,060 9.14 % $ 21,473 4.0 % $ 26,842 5.0 % 22 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Actual Minimum Required For Capital Adequacy Purposes Minimum Required To Be Well Capitalized Under Prompt Corrective Action Regulations Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio (Dollars in thousands) As of June 30, 2021 Common Equity Tier I Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) $ 48,561 13.00 % $ 16,695 4.50 % $ 24,114 6.50 % Total Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) $ 52,419 14.03 % $ 29,679 8.00 % $ 37,099 10.00 % Tier I Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) $ 48,561 13.00 % $ 22,259 6.00 % $ 29,679 8.00 % Tier I Capital (to Average Assets) $ 48,561 9.27 % $ 20,953 4.00 % $ 26,192 5.00 % NOTE 9 - FAIR VALUES Fair value is the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants on the measurement date. There are three levels of inputs that may be used to measure fair value: Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets that the entity has the ability to access as of the measurement date. Level 2: Significant other observable inputs other than Level 1 prices such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities, quoted prices in markets that are not active, or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data. Level 3: Significant unobservable inputs that reflect a reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing an asset or liability. Securities : The fair values of securities available for sale are determined by matrix pricing, which is a mathematical technique widely used in the industry to value debt securities without relying exclusively on quoted prices for the specific securities but rather by relying on the securities' relationship to other benchmark quoted securities (Level 2 inputs). Other Real Estate Owned : The fair value of other real estate owned with a direct write-down during the year are based on recent real estate appraisals. These appraisals may use a single valuation approach or a combination of approaches including comparable sales and the income approach. Adjustments are routinely made in the appraisal process by the independent appraisers to adjust for differences between the comparable sales and income data available. Such adjustments are usually significant and typically result in a Level 3 classification of the inputs for determining fair value. 23 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis are summarized below: Total Fair Value Measurement Using Significant Other Observable Inputs

(Level 2) September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Available for sale debt securities Corporate bonds $ 3,384,679 $ 3,384,679 Federal National Mortgage Association 9,998,650 9,998,650 Municipal taxable bonds 18,451,049 18,451,049 Total $ 31,834,378 $ 31,834,378 June 30, 2021 Available for sale debt securities Corporate bonds $ 3,398,616 $ 3,398,616 Federal National Mortgage Association 10,000,300 10,000,300 Municipal taxable bonds 18,489,931 18,489,931 Total $ 31,888,847 $ 31,888,847 Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a non-recurring basis are summarized below: Total Fair Value Measurements Using Significant Unobservable Inputs

(Level 3) September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Other real estate owned $ 156,580 $ 156,580 June 30, 2021 Other real estate owned $ 156,580 $ 156,580 24 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The carrying amounts and estimated fair values of financial instruments at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, are as follows: Carrying Value Fair

The carrying amounts and estimated fair values of financial instruments at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, are as follows: Carrying Value Fair

Value September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,430,822 $ 29,430,822 Loans, net (excluding impaired at fair value) 466,428,455 466,123,097 Accrued interest receivable 2,288,221 2,288,221 Financial liabilities Deposits 488,378,241 489,399,091 FHLB advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Notes payable 6,750,000 6,750,000 Accrued interest payable 7,912 7,912 June 30, 2021 Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,832,392 $ 12,832,392 Loans, net (excluding impaired at fair value) 460,366,062 459,954,062 Accrued interest receivable 2,219,654 2,219,654 Financial liabilities Deposits 466,312,856 467,319,454 FHLB advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Notes payable 7,000,000 7,000,000 Accrued interest payable 43,110 43,110 In accordance with our adoption of ASU 2016-01, the methods utilized to measure the fair value of financial instruments at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 represent an approximation of exit price, however, an actual exit price may differ. 25 Royal Financial, Inc. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 10 - MERGERACTIVITY On July 28, 2021, the Company and Finward Bancorp, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which Finward Bancorp will acquire the Company and the Bank. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of Company common stock will be converted into the right to receive either $20.14 or 0.4609 shares of Finward Bancorp common stock. Stockholders holding less than 101 shares of Royal Financial, Inc. common stock will only have the right to receive fixed consideration of $20.14 in cash and will not be entitled to make an election with respect to the merger consideration. The Merger Agreement contains representations and warranties of both parties and customary conditions to the parties' obligations to close the transaction, as well as agreements to cooperate in the process of consummating the transaction. Consummation of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of requisite stockholder approval and all required regulatory approvals. The merger was subsequently completed on January 31, 2022. 26

