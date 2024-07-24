July 24, 2024
Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
MUNSTER, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the "Bancorp"), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $9.4 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $4.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Bancorp's net income totaled $143 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to $2.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:
Performance Ratios
Quarter ended,
Six months ended,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Return on equity
0.39%
24.97%
4.92%
6.55%
7.05%
12.81%
6.74%
Return on assets
0.03%
1.77%
0.29%
0.42%
0.46%
0.91%
0.45%
Tax adjusted net interest
margin
2.67%
2.57%
2.80%
2.87%
3.03%
2.62%
3.13%
Noninterest income /
average assets
0.50%
2.57%
0.53%
0.46%
0.57%
1.54%
0.54%
Noninterest expense /
average assets
2.79%
2.86%
2.60%
2.59%
2.66%
2.83%
2.71%
Efficiency ratio
98.56%
59.41%
87.49%
86.88%
82.11%
73.77%
82.23%
"Key operating areas saw benefits in the second quarter from previously announced strategic initiatives. Net interest margin demonstrated signs of continued stabilization during the quarter, and non-interest expense levels decreased as expected, as we believe operational efficiency will continue to improve in the second half of the year. Provision expense increased primarily as the result of new unfunded commitments as we continue to provide capital to our customers," said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. "Asset yields have begun to show improvement as we fund new lending opportunities in our core market. While loans balances are down, originations remain on pace with expectations for the year. Credit quality remains strong, and we are well-positioned for potential changes in the interest rate environment."
Highlights of the current period include:
Net Interest Margin - The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 2.54%, compared to 2.42% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 2.67%, compared to 2.57% for the three months ended
March 31, 2024. The increased net interest margin is primarily the result of gradual improvement in earning asset yields as loans are originated or are generally repricing at higher rates, while maintaining relatively stable interest-bearing liability costs in this current interest rate environment. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.
Funding - As of June 30, 2024, deposits totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.7 billion on March 31, 2024, an increase of $9.2 million or 0.5%. Core deposits totaled $1.2 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 69.2% of the Bancorp's total deposits at June 30, 2024. On June 30, 2024, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $541.2 million, compared to $531.3 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $9.8 million or 1.7%. The increase in deposits is primarily related to cyclical inflows and outflows related to a number of municipality depositors and planned adjustments to deposit pricing. In addition, on June 30, 2024, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $128.0 million, compared to $131.1 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million or 2.4%. The decrease in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. Furthermore, during the quarter, the Bancorp repaid an additional $5 million of its outstanding Bank Term Funding Program (the "BTFP") balance, resulting in a $60 million balance as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, 71% of our deposits are fully FDIC insured, and another 8% are further backed by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund. The Bancorp's liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. As of June 30, 2024, the Bancorp had available liquidity of $585 million including borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities.
Securities Portfolio - Securities available for sale balances declined by $6.6 million to $339.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $346.2 million as of March 31,
2024. The decrease in securities available for sale was due to a combination of portfolio runoff and an increase of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") losses. AOCI losses were $58.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $56.3 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $2.6 million or 4.7%. The yield on the securities portfolio increased to 2.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, up from 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Management did not execute any securities sale transactions during the quarter but will continue to monitor the securities portfolio for additional restructuring opportunities.
Gain on Sale of Loans - Lower levels of mortgage loan origination in our markets continues to drive reduced fixed rate mortgage loan sale activity into the secondary market. As a result, gains from the sale of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $472 thousand, a decrease from $537 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Bank originated $9.7 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $19.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Bank originated $8.8 million in new 1-4 family loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $17.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total 1-4 family originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $18.5 million, a decrease of $4.2 million from the amount for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, totaling $22.7
million. This decrease was driven by increasing market interest rates and continued low levels of housing inventory, which slowed mortgage applications. These retained loans are primarily construction loans and adjustable-rate loans with a fixed-rate period of 7 years or less. The Bank continues to sell longer-duration fixed rate mortgages into the secondary market.
Commercial Lending - The Bank's aggregate loan portfolio totaled $1.5 billion on both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Bank originated $48.7 million in new commercial loans, compared to $47.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $73.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The loan portfolio represents 78.5% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.2% commercial-related credits. At June 30, 2024, the Bancorp's portfolio loan balances in commercial real estate owner occupied properties totaled $235.9 million or 15.7% of total loan balances and commercial real estate non- owner occupied properties totaled $293.5 million or 19.5% of total loan balances. Of the $293.5 million in commercial real estate non-owner occupied properties balances, loans collateralized by office buildings represented $42.6 million or 2.8% of total loan balances.
Asset Quality - At June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million, compared to $11.8 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $445 thousand or 3.8%. The Bank's ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.75% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.78% at March 31, 2024. The Bank's ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined from 0.64% at March 31, 2024 to 0.61% at June 30, 2024. Management maintains a vigilant oversight of nonperforming loans through proactive relationship management. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) totaled $18.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $18.8 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $476 thousand or 2.5% and is considered adequate by management. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $37 thousand. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.22% at June 30, 2024, and the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 161.2% at June 30, 2024.
Operating Expenses - Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets was 2.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.86% for quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.07%. Decreases in non-interest expenses quarter over quarter were primarily attributable to lower accounting and service fees with lower third-party expenses related to operational enhancements. The Bank remains focused on identifying additional operating efficiencies and third-party expense reductions through the remainder of this year and beyond. Compensation and benefits expense is down 3.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023.
Capital Adequacy - As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 8.32% which is within all regulatory capital requirements and an improvement of 0.08% compared to 8.24% at March 31, 2024. The Bank continues to be considered well capitalized. The Bancorp's tangible book value per share was $28.67 at June 30, 2024, down from $29.30 as of March 31, 2024 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible common equity to total assets was 5.95% at June 30, 2024, down from 6.09% as of March 31, 2024 (a non-GAAP measure). Excluding accumulated
other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share decreased to $42.33 as of June 30, 2024, from $42.36 as of March 31, 2024 (a non-GAAP measure). See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated comprehensive other losses, tangible common equity as a percentage of total assets, and tangible common equity as a percentage of total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios.
Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, the Bancorp also provides certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp's management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible common equity/total assets, tax-adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. The adjusted net interest income and tax-adjusted net interest margin measures recognize the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp's common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank's products and services, and Finward Bancorp's investor relations.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and
are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the Bank's ability to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the previously disclosed consent order and memorandum of understanding entered into between the Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions ("DFI"), or to demonstrate compliance to the satisfaction of the FDIC and/or DFI within prescribed time frames; the Bank's agreement under the memorandum of understanding to refrain from paying cash dividends without prior regulatory approval; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp's investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, regulatory actions by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Bancorp's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to the Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, The Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.
In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Performance Ratios
Quarter ended,
Six months ended,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Yield on loans
5.11%
5.02%
5.09%
5.02%
4.91%
5.06%
4.79%
Yield on security investments
2.43%
2.37%
2.57%
2.41%
2.36%
2.40%
2.38%
Total yield on earning assets
4.64%
4.52%
4.64%
4.51%
4.43%
4.58%
4.33%
Cost of deposits
2.37%
2.36%
2.22%
1.95%
1.65%
2.37%
1.40%
Cost of repurchase agreements
3.86%
3.88%
3.78%
3.83%
3.78%
3.87%
3.39%
Cost of borrowed funds
4.76%
4.62%
4.41%
4.48%
4.53%
4.69%
4.64%
Total cost of funds
2.54%
2.53%
2.38%
2.16%
1.87%
2.53%
1.64%
Net noninterest margin / average
assets
-2.29%
-0.29%
-2.08%
-2.13%
-2.09%
-1.29%
-2.17%
Effective tax rate
-6.72%
9.48%
-30.85%
-22.20%
3.86%
9.27%
8.22%
Non-performing assets to total
assets
0.61%
0.64%
0.61%
0.54%
0.62%
0.61%
0.62%
Non-performing loans to total
loans
0.75%
0.78%
0.76%
0.66%
0.80%
0.75%
0.80%
Allowance for credit losses to
non-performing loans
161.17%
159.12%
163.90%
192.89%
158.26%
161.17%
158.26%
Allowance for credit losses to
loans outstanding
1.22%
1.25%
1.24%
1.27%
1.27%
1.22%
1.27%
Foreclosed real estate to total
assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.03
$
2.18
$
0.36
$
0.52
$
0.57
$
0.03
$
1.10
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.03
$
2.17
$
0.35
$
0.51
$
0.57
$
0.03
$
1.10
Stockholders' equity / total assets
7.16%
7.32%
6.99%
5.70%
6.33%
7.16%
6.33%
Book value per share
$
34.45
$
35.17
$
34.28
$
27.68
$
31.77
$
34.45
$
31.77
Closing stock price
$
24.52
$
24.60
$
25.24
$
22.00
$
22.00
$
24.52
$
22.00
Price to earnings per share ratio
182.60
2.82
17.77
10.67
9.59
$
730.40
$
9.99
Dividend declared per common
share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.31
$
0.31
0.24
0.62
Common equity tier 1 capital to
risk-weighted assets
11.23%
10.89%
10.43%
10.17%
10.00%
11.23%
10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
assets
11.23%
10.89%
10.43%
10.17%
10.00%
11.23%
10.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted
assets
12.27%
11.92%
11.36%
11.12%
10.96%
12.27%
10.96%
Tier 1 capital to adjusted average
assets
8.32%
8.24%
7.78%
7.81%
7.58%
8.32%
7.58%
Non-GAAP Performance
Ratios
Quarter ended,
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Net interest margin - tax
equivalent
2.67%
2.57%
2.80%
2.87%
3.03%
2.62%
3.13%
Tangible book value per diluted
share
$
28.67
$
29.30
$
28.31
$
21.63
$
25.64
$
28.67
$
25.64
Tangible book value per diluted
share adjusted for AOCI
$
42.33
$
42.36
$
40.31
$
39.96
$
39.62
$
42.33
$
39.62
Tangible common equity to total
assets
5.95%
6.09%
5.77%
4.46%
5.11%
5.95%
5.11%
Tangible common equity to total
assets adjusted for AOCI
8.79%
8.81%
8.22%
8.23%
7.89%
8.79%
7.89%
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
(unaudited)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate (%)
Balance
Interest
Rate (%)
ASSETS
Interest bearing deposits in other financial
institutions
$
60,378
$
799
5.29
$
68,935
$
853
4.95
Federal funds sold
1,263
10
3.17
814
10
4.91
Securities available-for-sale
337,226
2,047
2.43
365,194
2,161
2.37
Loans receivable
1,501,584
19,174
5.11
1,504,011
18,879
5.02
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,547
96
5.87
6,547
82
5.01
Total interest earning assets
1,906,998
$
22,126
4.64
1,945,501
$
21,985
4.52
Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other
financial institutions
18,054
18,230
Allowance for credit losses
(18,788)
(18,743)
Other noninterest bearing assets
158,358
151,945
Total assets
$
2,064,622
$
2,096,933
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,455,007
$
8,610
2.37
$
1,487,771
$
8,794
2.36
Repurchase agreements
41,388
399
3.86
38,151
370
3.88
Borrowed funds
85,940
1,022
4.76
90,053
1,040
4.62
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,582,335
$
10,031
2.54
1,615,975
$
10,204
2.53
Non-interest bearing deposits
291,618
294,398
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
45,029
37,897
Total liabilities
1,918,982
1,948,270
Total stockholders' equity
145,640
148,663
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,064,622
$
2,096,933
Return on average assets
0.03%
1.77%
Return on average equity
0.39%
24.97%
Net interest margin (average earning assets)
2.54%
2.42%
Net interest margin (average earning assets) -
tax equivalent
2.67%
2.57%
Net interest spread
2.11%
1.99%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
1.21x
1.20x
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
(unaudited)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate (%)
Balance
Interest
Rate (%)
ASSETS
`
Interest bearing deposits in other financial
institutions
$
64,657
$
1,652
5.11
$
30,140
$
765
5.08
Federal funds sold
1,039
20
3.85
1,275
27
4.24
Certificates of deposit in other financial
institutions
-
-
-
1,762
31
3.52
Securities available-for-sale
351,210
4,208
2.40
373,413
4,440
2.38
Loans receivable
1,502,798
38,053
5.06
1,516,689
36,320
4.79
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,547
178
5.44
6,547
166
5.07
Total interest earning assets
1,926,251
$
44,111
4.58
1,929,826
$
41,749
4.33
Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other
financial institutions
18,142
18,523
Allowance for credit losses
(18,765)
(16,569)
Other noninterest bearing assets
155,147
154,227
Total assets
$ 2,080,775
$ 2,086,007
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,471,389
$
17,404
2.37
$ 1,457,235
$
10,192
1.40
Repurchase agreements
39,769
769
3.87
26,635
451
3.39
Borrowed funds
87,996
2,062
4.69
103,465
2,399
4.64
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,599,154
$
20,235
2.53
1,587,335
$
13,042
1.64
Non-interest bearing deposits.
293,008
331,690
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
41,461
28,066
Total liabilities
1,933,623
1,947,091
Total stockholders' equity
147,152
138,916
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,080,775
$ 2,086,007
Return on average assets
0.91%
0.45%
Return on average equity
12.81%
6.74%
Net interest margin (average earning assets)
2.48%
2.98%
Net interest margin (average earning assets) -
tax equivalent
2.62%
3.13%
Net interest spread
2.05%
2.69%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
1.20x
1.01x
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Balance Sheet Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in
other financial institutions
$
19,061
$
16,418
$
17,942
$
17,922
$
23,210
Interest bearing deposits in other financial
institutions
63,439
54,755
67,647
52,875
89,706
Federal funds sold
851
2,757
Total cash and cash equivalents
83,207
71,780
86,008
71,648
115,673
Certificates of deposit in other financial
institutions
-
-
-
-
-
Securities available-for-sale
339,585
346,233
371,374
339,280
368,136
Loans held-for-sale
1,185
667
340
2,057
1,832
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and
costs
1,506,398
1,508,251
1,512,595
1,525,660
1,534,161
Less: allowance for credit losses
(18,330)
(18,805)
(18,768)
(19,430)
(19,507)
Net loans receivable
1,488,068
1,489,446
1,493,827
1,506,230
1,514,654
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,547
6,547
6,547
6,547
6,547
Accrued interest receivable
7,695
7,583
8,045
7,864
7,714
Premises and equipment
48,696
47,795
38,436
38,810
39,204
Foreclosed real estate
-
71
71
71
71
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
33,107
32,895
32,702
32,509
32,316
Goodwill
22,395
22,395
22,395
22,395
22,395
Other intangible assets
2,555
2,911
3,272
3,636
4,015
Other assets
44,027
43,459
45,262
56,423
48,661
Total assets
$
2,077,067
$
2,071,782
$
2,108,279
$
2,087,470
$
2,161,218
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
286,784
$
296,959
$
295,594
$
312,635
$
315,671
Interest bearing
1,469,970
1,450,519
1,517,827
1,471,402
1,479,476
Total
1,756,754
1,747,478
1,813,421
1,784,037
1,795,147
Repurchase agreements
42,973
41,137
38,124
48,310
46,402
Borrowed funds
85,000
90,000
80,000
100,000
150,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
43,709
41,586
29,389
36,080
32,919
Total liabilities
1,928,436
1,920,201
1,960,934
1,968,427
2,024,468
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par or stated value;
10,000,000 shares authorized, none
outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, no par or stated value;
10,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued
and outstanding: June 30, 2024 - 4,313,940
-
-
-
-
-
December 31, 2023 - 4,298,773
Additional paid-in capital
69,778
69,727
69,555
69,482
69,384
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(58,939)
(56,313)
(51,613)
(78,848)
(60,185)
Retained earnings
137,792
138,167
129,403
128,409
127,551
Total stockholders' equity
148,631
151,581
147,345
119,043
136,750
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,077,067
$
2,071,782
$
2,108,279
$
2,087,470
$
2,161,218
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Consolidated Statements of
Income
Quarter Ended,
Six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest income:
Loans
$ 19,174
$
18,879
$
19,281
$
19,161
$ 18,694
Securities & short-term
investments
2,953
3,105
2,975
2,617
2,919
Total interest income
22,127
21,984
22,256
21,778
21,613
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,610
8,794
8,180
7,066
6,105
Borrowings
1,463
1,410
1,361
1,579
1,469
Total interest expense
10,073
10,204
9,541
8,645
7,574
Net interest income
12,054
11,780
12,715
13,133
14,039
Provision for credit losses
76
-
779
244
514
$ 38,053 $ 36,320
6,058 5,429
44,111 41,749
17,404 10,192
2,873 2,850
20,277 13,042
23,834 28,707
76 1,002
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
11,978
11,780
11,936
12,889
13,525
23,758
27,705
Noninterest income:
Fees and service charges
1,257
1,153
1,507
1,374
1,832
2,410
3,143
Wealth management
operations
763
633
672
572
626
1,396
1,240
Gain on sale of loans held-
for-sale, net
320
152
352
192
274
472
537
Increase in cash value of
bank owned life insurance
212
193
193
193
201
405
380
Gain (loss) on sale of real
estate
15
11,858
-
2
(15)
11,873
(15)
Loss on sale of securities,
net
-
(531)
-
-
(48)
(531)
(48)
Other
6
17
11
64
136
24
377
Total noninterest income
2,573
13,475
2,735
2,397
3,006
16,049
5,614
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and
benefits
7,037
7,109
6,290
6,729
7,098
14,146
14,636
Occupancy and equipment
2,120
1,915
1,520
1,711
1,636
4,035
3,326
Data processing
1,135
1,170
1,269
1,085
1,407
2,305
2,380
Federal deposit insurance
premiums
397
501
492
474
572
898
1,037
Marketing
212
158
191
235
159
370
414
Other
3,516
4,151
3,755
3,259
3,123
7,667
6,429
Total noninterest
expense
14,417
15,004
13,517
13,493
13,995
29,421
28,222
Income before income taxes
134
10,251
1,154
1,793
2,536
10,386
5,097
Income tax expenses (benefit)
(9)
972
(356)
(398)
98
963
419
Net income
$
143
$
9,279
$
1,510
$
2,191
$
2,438
$
9,423
$
4,678
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
2.18
$
0.36
$
0.52
$
0.57
$
2.21
$
1.10
Diluted
$
0.03
$
2.17
$
0.35
$
0.51
$
0.57
$
2.21
$
1.10
Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report
Asset Quality
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Nonaccruing loans
$
11,079
$
11,603
$
9,608
$
9,840
$
12,071
Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days
294
215
1,843
233
255
Securities in non-accrual
1,371
1,442
1,357
1,155
1,075
Foreclosed real estate
-
71
71
71
61
Total nonperforming assets
$
12,744
$
13,331
$
12,879
$
11,299
$
13,462
Allowance for credit losses (ACL):
ACL specific allowances for collateral
dependent loans
$
1,327
$
1,455
$
906
$
554
$
717
ACL general allowances for loan portfolio
17,003
17,351
17,862
18,876
18,790
Total ACL
$
18,330
$
18,806
$
18,768
$
19,430
$
19,507
(Unaudited)
June 30,
Required
2024
To Be Well
Actual Ratio
Capitalized
