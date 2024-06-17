June 2024
Disclaimers
"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise," "we," "us," or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "budget," "goal," "target," "would," "aim" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry and management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company's Strategic Program or Fintech Banking Solutions service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, and the Company's ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program and Fintech Banking Solutions service providers; (c) the Company's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's network security; (g) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company's computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (h) the Company's reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic and business conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (j) increased national or regional competition in the financial services industry; (k) the Company's ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company's primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company's risk management framework; (m) the adequacy of the Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL"); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) new lines of business or new products and services; (p) changes in Small Business Administration ("SBA") rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (q) the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; (r) the Company's levels of nonperforming assets; (s) losses from loan defaults; (t) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy; (v) the Company's ability to launch new products or services successfully; (w) the concentration of the Company's lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (x) interest-rate and liquidity risks; (y) the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (z) dependence on our management team and changes in management composition; (aa) the sufficiency of the Company's capital; (bb) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (cc) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators; (dd) the Company's involvement from time to time in legal proceedings; (ee) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company's control; (ff) future equity and debt issuances; (gg) that the anticipated benefits new lines of business that the Company may enter or investments or acquisitions the Company may make are not realized within the expected time frame or at all as a result of such things as the strength or weakness of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and such other businesses operate; and (hh) other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Market and industry data
This presentation includes estimates regarding market and industry data. Certain information is based on management estimates, which have been derived from third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research. While we believe the estimated market and industry data included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise.
Non-GAAP financial measures
Some of the financial measures included in this presentation are not measures of financial performance recognized by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible shareholders' equity," "tangible book value per share," and "efficiency ratio." We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations. As such, you should not view these measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely related GAAP financial measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.
Trademarks
"FinWise" and its logos and other trademarks referred to and included in this presentation belong to us and are protected by applicable laws. We refer to our trademarks in this presentation without the ® or the ™ or symbols for convenience. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation, if any, are the property of their respective owners, although for presentational convenience we may not use the ® or the ™ symbols to identify such trademarks.
FinWise Overview - 2024 is a Expansion Year
Differentiated Business Model
- Trusted banking and payments solutions provider to fintechs
- Resilient and profitable model with compelling growth opportunities
- Compliance oversight and risk management-first culture
- Lower risk loan portfolio with disciplined underwriting and collateral mgmt. process (44% of Tot. Portfolio is SBA Guaranteed & Strategic Program HFS*; HFS loans typically cash-collateralized and held for less than one week)
- Well capitalized significantly above federal regulatory standards
- Highly experienced team with proven track record
- Key Existing Businesses:
- Strategic Program Lending. Scalable API-driven infrastructure powering deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands
- Lending. SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Real Estate, Leasing lending programs provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth
- 2024 Initiatives - Expansion of Fintech Banking & Payments Solutions:
- Launch Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship^ and incorporate into current platforms. Provides opportunity to diversify current business model and drive further growth
Reshaping the Banking & Payments Value Chain
Select Fintech Brands We Support via Strategic Program Lending
(Note: Held-for-sale (HFS) loans typically cash-collateralized and held for less than one week)
*SBA Guaranteed loans are guaranteed by U.S Small Business Admin. and Strategic Program Loans (HFS) are supported by reserve deposit accounts. ^Payments Hub and Bank Identification Number (BIN) Sponsorship are under development.
Industry Recognition as a Top-Performing Bank
FinWise Bancorp ranked #1 in its respective
FinWise Bancorp ranked in top 3 on American
class (for the 3rd year in a row) for Best
Banker's annual list of Top-Performing Publicly
Performing Banks
Traded Banks with under $2 billion of assets
(based on 3-year average pre-tax ROA)
(based on 3-year average ROAE ending 12/31/23)
2022
2023
2024
2022
2023
2024
Source: https://www.independentbanker.org/article/2024/05/01/icba%27s-best-performing-banks-of-2024;https://www.americanbanker.com/list/the-20-top-performing-publicly-traded-banks-with-under-2b-of-assets
Current Business Model
Differentiated and Proven Strategy Offers Solid Foundation for Future Growth
Strategic Program
Lending
Contribution1
52.7%
Q1 '24 Gross Revenue
Balance Sheet Strategy:
- Mostly originate to sell
- Interest Income HFI & HFS
- Minimum program / other fees
- Each program establishes a "reserve" deposit account with FinWise
As of 3/31/24:
- Strategic Platform Loans on Bal. Sheet: $72.2M (76.1% HFS; 23.9% HFI)
- Q1 '24 Gain on Sale (net) and Strategic Program Fees: $4.4M or 79.7% of noninterest income
Target Customer:
- Consumers and small to medium- sized businesses (SMBs) via Fintech Platforms
SBA 7(a)
26.2%
Balance Sheet Strategy:
- Hold or sell guaranteed portion
- Retain all servicing rights when guaranteed portion is sold
- Utilize loan processing structure and relationship with Business Funding Group, LLC
As of 3/31/24:
- SBA Loans on Bal. Sheet: $247.8M (57.2% Guaranteed; 42.8% Unguaranteed)
- Q1 '24 SBA Gain on Sale (net) and Servicing Fees: $466K or 8.5% of noninterest income
Target Customer:
• SMBs
Residential & Owner
Occupied CRE
6.0%
Balance Sheet Strategy:
- All loans held on Bal Sheet
- Source of core deposits
- High-touch,relationship banking
- Historically stable and strong profitability
Product Overview:
- Consumer and commercial lending
- Construction lending focus on single-family residential
Target Customer:
- Single family residential and SMBs
Equipment Financing
5.3%
Balance Sheet Strategy:
- Originate for Investment
- Originations through vendor finance, additional third-party originators, direct channels
- Diversify balance sheet
Product Overview:
- Equipment secured leases/ loans
- Interest bearing (generally 60- month fixed rates)
- "Aurora" loan origination system provides scalability and automation
Target Customer:
-
SMBs via Equipment point of sale
1Does not include POS Lending Program which is an originate to hold strategy. Also does not include revenue from "Other", "Change in Fair Value on investment in BFG", and "SBA PPP"
Strategic Program Lending - Program Diversification Has Improved
6
Note: Marketplace Lending concentration shown since 1Q22 to highlight longer-term pattern in recent years
Our Culture - Compliance at the Core
Consistent Investment in Personnel & Infrastructure Provides Regulatory Oversight Support to Fintechs
42% of FTEsin
IT, Compliance,
Risk Mgmt., BSA
functions at the
end of 1Q24
7
Note: FTEs shown as of the end of each respective quarter; does not include FTEs in Governance and Operations. Total FTEs at end of 1Q24 = 175.
Disciplined Underwriting Process Mitigates Risk...
- Credit risk is managed through combination of policy, data and pricing
- Disciplined underwriting process and well collateralized portfolio has helped mitigate net charge-offs, even as credit quality normalized due to higher rate environment
- Remain well-reserved with an ACL/Total Gross Loans HFI of 3.2% as of the end of 1Q24, reflecting a lower-risk portfolio vs. prior year period, including:
- Significant increase in SBA guaranteed balancesas % of Total Gross Loans HFI
- Decrease in Strategic Programs (SP) HFI balances as % of Total Gross Loans HFI, which carry a higher reserve rate
8
*ACL = Allowance for Credit Losses; SP = Strategic Programs; HFI = Held for Investment
...and Leads to a Diversified and Lower Risk Loan Portfolio
- Combined SBA Guaranteed and Strategic Program Loans (HFS) increased to a total of 44.1% of the portfolioas of 1Q24 vs 28.4% at the end of 2022
- Both of these products carry lower credit risk:SBA Guaranteed loans are guaranteed by the U.S Small Business Administration and Strategic Program Loans (HFS) are supported by reserve deposit accounts
- SBA Unguaranteed loans declined from 34.5% of the portfolio as of 1Q23 to 23.8% as of 1Q24
- Strategic Programs Loans (HFI), Resi. RE, and CRE loans declined to 3.9%, 8.8%, and 5.3%, respectively, from 7.2%, 10.4%, and 5.7%, respectively, from 1Q23 to 1Q24
- Consumer and Commercial (Non RE) loans increased moderately from the end of 1Q23 to 1Q24, and make up only 14.2% of the total portfolio as of 1Q24
Note:
- SBA portfolio characteristics: Average FICO is 740+. Average time in business is 12+ years. Top 3 industries by unguaranteed balances are eCommerce, law firms and health care. Loss rate 70% lower than SBA 7(a) industry for all originations since July 2014.
- CRE Non-SBA (5.3% as of 1Q24) is 90.8% Owner Occupied; SBA related CRE loans are required to be majority Owner Occupied under SBA guidelines
Lower risk portfolio vs. prior
year period
9
*Amounts are as of the end of each respective period. Note: Commercial (Non RE) is mostly Equipment Leasing.
2024 Expansion: Fintech Banking and Payments Solutions Offering
Launch of Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship Enhances Ability to Scale and Drive Growth
Current Business Model
Business Model Post Expansion of Fintech Banking & Payments Solutions Offering1
Strategic
Program
Lending
Equipment
Financing
Equipment
Financing
Strategic
Program
Lending
Payments
Fintech
Hub1
Banking &
FinWise
SBA 7(a)
Resi. & Owner
Occupied CRE
FinWise Payments
Solutions
Resi. & Owner
Occupied CRE
BIN
Sponsorship1
SBA 7(a)
- Payments Hub and Bank Identification Number (BIN) Sponsorship are under development. Note: "Fintech Banking Solutions" is used to describe our target market within the banking as a service ecosystem
