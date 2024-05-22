Disclaimers

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise," "we," "us," or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "budget," "goal," "target," "would," "aim" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry and management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company's Strategic Program or Fintech Banking Solutions service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, and the Company's ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program and Fintech Banking Solutions service providers; (c) the Company's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's network security; (g) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company's computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (h) the Company's reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic and business conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (j) increased national or regional competition in the financial services industry; (k) the Company's ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company's primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company's risk management framework; (m) the adequacy of the Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL"); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) new lines of business or new products and services; (p) changes in Small Business Administration ("SBA") rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (q) the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; (r) the Company's levels of nonperforming assets; (s) losses from loan defaults; (t) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy; (v) the Company's ability to launch new products or services successfully; (w) the concentration of the Company's lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (x) interest-rate and liquidity risks; (y) the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (z) dependence on our management team and changes in management composition; (aa) the sufficiency of the Company's capital; (bb) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (cc) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators; (dd) the Company's involvement from time to time in legal proceedings; (ee) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company's control; (ff) future equity and debt issuances; (gg) that the anticipated benefits new lines of business that the Company may enter or investments or acquisitions the Company may make are not realized within the expected time frame or at all as a result of such things as the strength or weakness of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and such other businesses operate; and (hh) other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Market and industry data

This presentation includes estimates regarding market and industry data. Certain information is based on management estimates, which have been derived from third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research. While we believe the estimated market and industry data included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Some of the financial measures included in this presentation are not measures of financial performance recognized by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible shareholders' equity," "tangible book value per share," and "efficiency ratio." We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations. As such, you should not view these measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely related GAAP financial measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.

Trademarks

"FinWise" and its logos and other trademarks referred to and included in this presentation belong to us and are protected by applicable laws. We refer to our trademarks in this presentation without the ® or the ™ or symbols for convenience. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation, if any, are the property of their respective owners, although for presentational convenience we may not use the ® or the ™ symbols to identify such trademarks.