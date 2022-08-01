FinWise Bancorp : View Presentation

DISCLAIMER

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise," "we," "us," or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "budget," "goal," "target," "would," "aim" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry and management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) conditions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the associated economic slowdown either nationally or in the Company's market areas, and the response of governmental authorities to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Company's participation in Covid-19-related government programs such as the PPP; (b) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's network security; (c) the success of the financial technology industry, the development and acceptance of which is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (d) the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (e) the Company's reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (f) general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas (including interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation and deflation), that impact the financial services industry and/or the Company's business; (g) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions and other companies that offer banking services; (h) the Company's ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company's primary market areas; (i) the adequacy of the Company's risk management framework; (j) the adequacy of the Company's allowance for loan losses; (k) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (l) new lines of business or new products and services; (m) changes in SBA rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (n) changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; (o) possible increases in the Company's levels of nonperforming assets; (p) potential losses from loan defaults and nonperformance on loans; (q) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (r) the inability of small- and medium-sized businesses to whom the Company lends to weather adverse business conditions and repay loans; (s) the Company's ability to implement aspects of its growth strategy and to sustain its historic rate of growth; (t) the Company's ability to continue to originate, sell and retain loans, including through its Strategic Programs; (u) the concentration of the Company's lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (v) the Company's ability to attract additional merchants and retain and grow its existing merchant relationships; (w) interest rate risk associated with the Company's business, including sensitivity of its interest earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities to interest rates, and the impact to its earnings from changes in interest rates; (x) the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (y) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company's computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (z) the Company's dependence on its management team and changes in management composition; (aa) the sufficiency of the Company's capital, including sources of capital and the extent to which it may be required to raise additional capital to meet its goals; (bb) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, the Regulatory Relief Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (cc) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; (dd) the Company's ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources; (ee) results of examinations of the Company by the Company's regulators, including the possibility that its regulators may, among other things, require the Company to increase its allowance for loan losses or to write-down assets; (ff) the Company's involvement from time to time in legal proceedings, examinations and remedial actions by regulators; (gg) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (hh) the ability of the Company's Strategic Program service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, including laws and regulations applicable to consumer credit transactions, and the Company's ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program service providers; (ii) the Company's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its Strategic Program service providers;