FinWise Bancorp : View Presentation

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise," "we," "us," or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "budget," "goal," "target," "would," "aim" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry and management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, the development and acceptance of which is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company's Strategic Program service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, including laws and regulations applicable to consumer credit transactions, and the Company's ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program service providers; (c) the Company's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its Strategic Program service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) conditions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the associated economic slowdown either nationally or in the Company's market areas, and the response of governmental authorities to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Company's participation in Covid-19-related government programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program; (g) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's network security; (h) the Company's reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas (including interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation and deflation), that impact the financial services industry and/or the Company's business; (j) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions and other companies that offer banking services; (k) the Company's ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company's primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company's risk management framework;
(m) the adequacy of the Company's allowance for loan losses ("ALL"); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) new lines of business or new products and services; (p) changes in Small Business Administration ("SBA") rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (q) changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; (r) possible increases in the Company's levels of nonperforming assets; (s) potential losses from loan defaults and nonperformance on loans; (t) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the inability of small- and medium-sized businesses to whom the Company lends to weather adverse business conditions and repay loans; (v) the Company's ability to implement aspects of its growth strategy and to sustain its historic rate of growth; (w) the Company's ability to continue to originate, sell and retain loans, including through its Strategic Programs; (x) the concentration of the Company's lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (y) the Company's ability to attract additional merchants and retain and grow its existing merchant relationships; (z) interest rate risk associated with the Company's business, including sensitivity of its interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities to interest rates, and the impact to its earnings from changes in interest rates; (aa) the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (bb) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company's computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (cc) the Company's dependence on its management team and changes in management composition; (dd) the sufficiency of the Company's capital, including sources of capital and the extent to which it may be required to raise additional capital to meet its goals; (ee) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (ff) the Company's ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources; (gg) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators, including the possibility that its regulators may, among other things, require the Company to increase its ALL or to write-down assets; (hh) the Company's involvement from time to time in legal proceedings, examinations and remedial actions by regulators; (ii) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (jj) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company's control; (kk) future equity and debt issuances;; and (ll) other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of the new information, future developments or otherwise.
Market and industry data
This presentation includes estimates regarding market and industry data. Unless otherwise indicated, information concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations, market position, market opportunity, and market size, are based on our management's knowledge and experience in the markets in which we operate, together with currently available information obtained from various sources, including publicly available information, industry reports and publications, surveys, our clients, trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which we operate. Certain information is based on management estimates, which have been derived from third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research. In presenting this information, we have made certain assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based on such data and other similar sources and on our knowledge of, and our experience to date in, the markets in which we operate. While we believe the estimated market and industry data included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise.
Non-GAAP financial measures
Some of the financial measures included in this presentation are not measures of financial performance recognized by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible shareholders' equity," "tangible book value per share," and "efficiency ratio." Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely related GAAP financial measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.
Trademarks
"FinWise" and its logos and other trademarks referred to and included in this presentation belong to us. Solely for convenience, we refer to our trademarks in this presentation without the ® or the ™ or symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate that we will not fully assert under applicable law our trademark rights. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation, if any, are the property of their respective owners, although for presentational convenience we may not use the ® or the ™ symbols to identify such trademarks.
Leadership
Over 120 Years of Combined Banking Experience
Kent
Landvatter
C E O / P r e s i d e n t
Mr. Landvatter joined FinWise and its wholly-owned Utah state-chartered banking subsidiary, FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), in September 2010 as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Landvatter has over 40 years of financial services and banking experience, including experience with distressed banks and serving as the president of two de novo banks, Comenity Capital Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank, USA.
Javvis
Jacobson
C F O / E V P
Mr. Jacobson joined the Bank in March 2015 as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jacobson has over 20 years of financial services experience, including at Deloitte, where he served for several years managing audits of financial institutions. Mr. Jacobson also served for several years as the Chief Financial Officer of Beehive Credit Union.
C S O / C C O / E V P
Mr. Noone joined the Bank in February 2018 and was named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer in June 2018 and Chief Strategy Officer in October 2022. Mr. Noone has 20 years of financial services experience including commercial and investment banking as well as private equity. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Noone served as Executive Vice President of Prudent Lenders, an SBA service provider from 2012 to 2018.
C O O / E V P
Ms. Cannon joined the Bank in March 2020 as the Senior Operating Officer and was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in July 2020. Ms. Cannon has over 20 years of banking experience, including serving as the Executive Vice President of Operations of EnerBank, an industrial bank that focused on lending programs similar to our POS lending program, where she was instrumental in building it from 23 to 285 full time employees and from $10 million to $1.4 billion in total assets.
Michael
O'Brien
C C O / C R O / E V P
Mr. O'Brien joined the Bank in September 2021 as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer and Corporate Counsel. Mr. O'Brien has over 20 years of legal, compliance and risk management experience in financial services. Mr. O'Brien also previously served as Chief Compliance Officer of EnerBank USA, a Utah industrial bank. He is currently licensed to practice law in Utah and Washington, D.C.
Key Investment
Unique bank that closely integrates with fintech lending platforms
Highly-profitable fintech lending model with compelling growth opportunities
Compelling market advantages with continued compliance and IT investments beginning in 2016
Diverse revenue streams
Disciplined underwriting and portfolio management processes
Historically stable deposits
Seasoned management team with a proven track record