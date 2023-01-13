Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FinWise Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINW   US31813A1097

FINWISE BANCORP

(FINW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
8.990 USD   -1.10%
04:16pFinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
GL
04:16pFinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
GL
2022FinWise Bank selects Finastra's core solution to power its digital expansion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and host a call after the market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

A webcast will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.  

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bank is a Utah state-chartered bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise leverages strategic relationships with third-party loan origination platforms, proprietary loan analytics technology, and a seasoned management team to efficiently deliver innovative lending solutions to small businesses and individuals. FinWise also currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. For more information on FinWise Bank, visit www.finwise.bank.  

Contacts:
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about FINWISE BANCORP
04:16pFinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, Janua..
GL
04:16pFinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, Janua..
GL
2022FinWise Bank selects Finastra's core solution to power its digital expansion
AQ
2022Finwise Bancorp : View Presentation
PU
2022Finwise Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Finwise Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022FINWISE BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2022Transcript : FinWise Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
2022Tranche Update on FinWise Bancorp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 18, 2022.
CI
2022FinWise Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINWISE BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86,0 M - -
Net income 2022 24,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart FINWISE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
FinWise Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINWISE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,09 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kent Landvatter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Javvis Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dawn M. Cannon Chief Operating Officer
Michael Obrien Secretary, EVP, Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Howard I. Reynolds Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINWISE BANCORP-1.84%117
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234