Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FinWise Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINW   US31813A1097

FINWISE BANCORP

(FINW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
9.010 USD   +1.46%
04:18pFinwise Bancorp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29FinWise Bancorp to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022
GL
09/21Finwise Bancorp : View Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinWise Chairman, Russell F. Healey, Jr. Announces Retirement

10/13/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp and FinWise Bank (“FinWise”) announced today the retirement of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Russell “Fred” Healey, Jr. effective as of 10/6/22. Mr. Healey steps down after nearly two decades of service to the bank, and 12 years as Chairman. Kent Landvatter, CEO and President, has been named as Chairman of both FinWise Bancorp and FinWise Bank.

“Fred’s knowledge and experience in banking, finance and general business strengthened our board of directors’ collective qualifications, skills and experience and his leadership and impact on the bank have been immeasurable – he will be missed,” said Kent Landvatter, CEO of FinWise Bank. “On a personal note, one of the most satisfying and rewarding aspects of my own career has been the opportunity to work with Fred as a colleague, a partner and mentor.”

Mr. Healey was appointed to the FinWise board of directors in April 2003 and has served as the Chairman of the board of directors since October 2010. Mr. Healey served from April 1993 to September 2010 as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Feature Films for Families and is the sole owner and operator of The Healey Company which manages over $100 million in real estate assets. He also served as the director of real estate and development of the Challenger School Foundation. During that time, he supervised the construction of over $60 million in buildings and remodeling projects. Mr. Healey received his Master of Finance summa cum laude from the University of Utah in 1980.

About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

Contacts:
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com


All news about FINWISE BANCORP
04:18pFinwise Bancorp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or St..
AQ
09/29FinWise Bancorp to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022
GL
09/21Finwise Bancorp : View Presentation
PU
09/20Finwise Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Finwise Bancorp : Announces Share Repurchase Program - Form 8-K
PU
08/18Finwise Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/18FinWise Bancorp Approves Share Buyback Program
MT
08/18FinWise Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
08/18FinWise Bancorp announces an Equity Buyback for 644,241 shares, representing 5% of its ..
CI
08/18FinWise Bancorp authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINWISE BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86,5 M - -
Net income 2022 26,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart FINWISE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
FinWise Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINWISE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,88 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kent Landvatter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Javvis Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell F. Healey Independent Director
Dawn M. Cannon Chief Operating Officer
Michael Obrien Chief Compliance, Risk Officer & Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINWISE BANCORP-35.61%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002