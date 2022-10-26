Advanced search
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
8.910
USD
+3.73%
04:33p
Finwise Bancorp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27p
Earnings Flash (FINW) FINWISE BANK Posts Q3 EPS $0.27, vs. Street Est of $0.36
MT
04:16p
FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : FinWise Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
10/26/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Greetings, and welcome to the FinWise Bancorp Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about FINWISE BANCORP
04:33p
Finwise Bancorp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:27p
Earnings Flash (FINW) FINWISE BANK Posts Q3 EPS $0.27, vs. Street Est of $0.36
MT
04:16p
FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
04:16p
FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
10/21
Finwise Bancorp : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
10/21
Finwise Bancorp : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or F..
AQ
10/14
FinWise Bancorp Chairman Russell Healey Jr. Retires
MT
10/13
FinWise Chairman, Russell F. Healey, Jr. Announces Retirement
GL
10/13
FinWise Chairman, Russell F. Healey, Jr. Announces Retirement
GL
10/13
FinWise Bancorp Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINWISE BANCORP
2021
Stephens Starts FinWise Bancorp at Overweight With $22.50 Price Target
MT
2021
Piper Sandler Initiates FinWise Bancorp at Overweight With $15.50 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
85,9 M
-
-
Net income 2022
25,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,60x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
111 M
111 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,22x
Nbr of Employees
113
Free-Float
70,9%
More Financials
Chart FINWISE BANCORP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINWISE BANCORP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
8,91 $
Average target price
12,00 $
Spread / Average Target
34,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kent Landvatter
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Javvis Jacobson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell F. Healey
Independent Director
Dawn M. Cannon
Chief Operating Officer
Michael Obrien
Chief Compliance, Risk Officer & Corporate Counsel
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FINWISE BANCORP
-37.71%
111
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-22.72%
359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-20.45%
283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-16.82%
201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-5.44%
172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-17.96%
142 934
More Results
