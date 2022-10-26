Advanced search
    FINW   US31813A1097

FINWISE BANCORP

(FINW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
8.910 USD   +3.73%
04:33pFinwise Bancorp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pEarnings Flash (FINW) FINWISE BANK Posts Q3 EPS $0.27, vs. Street Est of $0.36
MT
04:16pFinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Transcript : FinWise Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022

10/26/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greetings, and welcome to the FinWise Bancorp Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FINWISE BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85,9 M - -
Net income 2022 25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 70,9%
Technical analysis trends FINWISE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,91 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kent Landvatter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Javvis Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell F. Healey Independent Director
Dawn M. Cannon Chief Operating Officer
Michael Obrien Chief Compliance, Risk Officer & Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINWISE BANCORP-37.71%111
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934