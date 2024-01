FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a state-chartered non-member bank. The Company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. It is a nationwide lender to consumers and small businesses. It is a technology-focused bank, which has utilized technology-oriented loan origination platforms in its strategic programs, small business administration (SBA) lending, and point-of-sale (POS) lending business lines. The Company has also deployed its own in-house technology to deliver loan and deposit solutions to its customers directly and through third parties. It originates, sells or hold loans in four main lending areas: nationwide strategic programs, a multi-state SBA 7(a) lending program, residential and commercial real estate lending in and around the Salt Lake City, Utah MSA, and multi-state consumer lending primarily through its POS lending program.

Sector Banks