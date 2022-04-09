Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Firan Technology Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTG   CA3180931014

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

(FTG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/08 03:35:43 pm EDT
2.920 CAD   +5.42%
04/07Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
03/30FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : FTG 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/01Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Appointment of Robert Beutel to the Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : “FTG”) ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

04/09/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION ("FTG") ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION ("FTG") ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 7, 2022) - Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) will release the first quarter 2022 financial results after market closes on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results.
Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909, Conference ID 5716718, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 5716718.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation's industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:
Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314
Firan Technology Group Corporation
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

James Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264
Firan Technology Group Corporation
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation's website www.ftgcorp.com

Share this post

Disclaimer

Firan Technology Group Corporation published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 18:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
04/07Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces First Quarter 2022 Ear..
AQ
03/30FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : FTG 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/01Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Appointment of Robert ..
AQ
03/01Firan Technology Group Corporation Announces Appointment of Robert Beutel to the Board ..
CI
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Firan Technology Group Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/09Firan Technology Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Nov..
CI
02/09FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP BRIEF : Q4 EPS Basic and Diluted $0.00
MT
02/09Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Q..
AQ
02/09Firan Technology Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Nov..
CI
02/04Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Q..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 100 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
Net cash 2022 23,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,5 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Firan Technology Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,92 CAD
Average target price 3,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Bourne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie Crichton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hardeep Singh Heer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Edward C. Hanna Independent Director
David F. Masotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION10.19%57
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.66%148 900
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION29.86%125 684
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.62%72 194
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.10%67 191
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.00%49 815