Firan Technology Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 02, 2023

Firan Technology Group Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 02, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 33.96 million compared to CAD 22.32 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 2.4 million compared to CAD 0.014 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1.

For the six months, sales was CAD 58.6 million compared to CAD 42.78 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 6.48 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.719 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.27 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.27 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.03 a year ago.