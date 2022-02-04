Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Firan Technology Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTG   CA3180931014

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

(FTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

02/04/2022 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) will release the full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until March 10, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 9368279.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314
Firan Technology Group Corporation
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

James Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264
Firan Technology Group Corporation
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
05:19pFiran Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Q..
GL
2021TRANSCRIPT : Firan Technology Group Corporation, Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Oct 14, 2021
CI
2021FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : Third-Quarter Profit Rises 20% Despite Revenue Drop
MT
2021FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : Earnings Flash (FTG.TO) FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Reports Q3 R..
MT
2021FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : Earnings Flash (FTG.TO) FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS..
MT
2021FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Fina..
AQ
2021Firan Technology Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
2021FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earn..
AQ
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 81,0 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2021 0,90 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net cash 2021 19,9 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Firan Technology Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,35 CAD
Average target price 3,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Bourne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie Crichton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hardeep Singh Heer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Edward C. Hanna Independent Director
David F. Masotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-9.06%47
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.84%139 139
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.65%106 126
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.77%58 799
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.43%58 352
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.15%41 908