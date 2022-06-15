Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAF   CA3181083054

FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.

(FAF)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:46 2022-06-15 am EDT
2.790 CAD   +0.72%
09:43aFIRE & FLOWER : Q1 2022 Financial Statements
PU
09:43aFIRE & FLOWER : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fire & Flower : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to Reader

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. have been refiled to remove the previous notice to reader that such interim financial statements had not be reviewed by the company's external auditor.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, no other changes were made to the information presented in this document.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

FOR THE THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND MAY 1, 2021

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at April 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

April 30, 2022

January 29, 2022

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

28,444

19,847

Trade and other receivables

16,537

15,948

Merchandise inventories

12,757

12,458

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets

3,296

4,413

Total current assets

61,034

52,666

Non-current assets

Deposits

3,195

3,305

Property, plant and equipment, net (note 4)

46,146

47,500

Right-of-use assets, net (note 5)

42,554

43,755

Intangible assets, net (note 6)

43,701

45,113

Goodwill

30,541

30,541

Total assets

227,171

222,880

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18,382

21,697

Income tax payable

4,387

3,749

Debentures and loans (note 8, 14)

-

20,119

Derivative liability (note 8)

-

1,349

Deferred revenue

191

489

Provisions (note 7)

1,635

1,742

Lease liabilities (note 5)

5,243

5,113

Total current liabilities

29,838

54,258

Non-current liabilities

Debentures and loans (note 8, 14)

1,906

1,705

Derivative liability (note 8)

1,115

1,371

Lease liabilities (note 5)

46,196

47,090

Deferred tax liability

1,747

1,749

Other non-current liabilities

815

1,015

Total liabilities

81,617

107,188

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 9)

362,042

324,248

Contributed surplus

8,155

6,179

Accumulated deficit

(214,739)

(224,645)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2

4

Total shareholders' equity

145,554

115,692

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

227,171

222,880

Commitments and contingencies (note 16)

Subsequent events (note 18)

/s/ "Stéphane Trudel"

, Director

/s/ "Sharon Ranson"

, Director

Stéphane Trudel

Sharon Ranson

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2 | P a g e

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share information)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

$

$

Revenue (note 17)

40,944

44,084

Cost of goods sold (note 17)

28,778

27,566

Gross profit

12,166

16,518

Expenses (income)

Selling, general and administrative (note 11)

15,209

15,532

Depreciation & amortization (notes 4, 5, 6)

4,764

4,329

Restructuring, impairment and other costs, net

-

147

(Gain) loss on revaluation of derivative liability, net (note 8)

(261)

54,110

Finance costs, net (note 12)

1,741

3,311

Total expenses

21,453

77,429

Loss before tax

(9,287)

(60,911)

Current tax expense

(621)

(779)

Deferred tax recovery

2

92

Net loss

(9,906)

(61,598)

Net loss per share (note 10)

Basic

$(0.27)

$(2.06)

Diluted

$(0.27)

$(2.06)

Comprehensive loss

Net loss

(9,906)

(61,598)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation, net of income tax effect

(2)

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax effect

(2)

-

Total comprehensive loss

(9,908)

(61,598)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3 | P a g e

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars, except common shares information)

Common

Share

Shares to

Warrant

Contributed

Accumulated other

Total Shareholders'

Shares(1)

Capital

be issued

Reserve

Surplus

comprehensive

Deficit

Equity

income

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 29, 2022

37,015,708

324,248

-

-

6,179

4

(214,739)

115,692

Warrants exercised (note 8, 9)

8,288,067

37,794

-

-

1,344

-

-

39,138

Share-based compensation - options and restricted share units (note 9)

-

-

-

-

632

-

-

632

Currency translation adjustment on foreign subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

(2)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,906)

(9,906)

Balance, April 30, 2022

45,303,775

362,042

-

-

8,155

2

(224,645)

145,554

Balance, January 30, 2021

23,211,418

180,780

112

4,874

1,056

-

(151,147)

35,675

Common shares to be issued - At-the-Market offering

817,090

7,618

-

-

-

-

-

7,618

Conversion of debentures - LP Debentures

9,025,661

102,843

-

-

-

-

-

102,843

Common shares issued - debenture interest

276,724

1,505

-

-

-

-

-

1,505

Warrants expired

-

-

-

(86)

86

-

-

-

Share-based compensation - options and restricted share units

-

-

-

-

532

-

-

532

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(61,598)

(61,598)

Balance, May 1, 2021

33,330,893

292,746

112

4,788

1,674

-

(212,745)

86,575

  1. On December 1, 2021, the Company completed a ten-to-one share consolidation on its issued and outstanding common shares, which was applied retrospectively. As a result, the common share amounts are stated on an adjusted post-consolidation basis (note 9). The common shares began trading on the TSX on a post-consolidation basis on December 2, 2021.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.
09:43aFIRE & FLOWER : Q1 2022 Financial Statements
PU
09:43aFIRE & FLOWER : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 14, 2022
CI
06/14Fire & Flower Holdings Fiscal Q1 Loss Narrows Despite Lower Sales; Steps Back From a Na..
MT
06/14FIRE & FLOWER BRIEF : Reports Q1 Sales $40.944 Million Vs Forecast 42.43 Million and Last ..
MT
06/14Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April..
CI
06/14Fire & Flower Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operational Results
AQ
06/07Fire & Flower to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
06/01Fire & Flower Holdings Appoints Trudel as Chief Executive, Replacing Fencott, Who is Le..
MT
06/01Fire & Flower Appoints Alimentation Couche-Tard Executive as CEO
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 179 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 37,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 125 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 712
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,77 CAD
Average target price 9,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 236%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Trudel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Judy Adam Chief Financial Officer
Donald Arthur Wright Chairman
Sharon M. Ranson Independent Director
Norman Inkster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.-44.49%97
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-41.84%2 367
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-56.38%2 246
TERRASCEND CORP.-48.52%782
MARIMED INC.-41.04%173
HIGH TIDE INC.-48.98%133