Fire & Flower : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. have been refiled to remove the previous notice to reader that such interim financial statements had not be reviewed by the company's external auditor.
Apart from the aforementioned changes, no other changes were made to the information presented in this document.
FOR THE THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND MAY 1, 2021
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at April 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
April 30, 2022
January 29, 2022
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
28,444
19,847
Trade and other receivables
16,537
15,948
Merchandise inventories
12,757
12,458
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets
3,296
4,413
Total current assets
61,034
52,666
Non-current assets
Deposits
3,195
3,305
Property, plant and equipment, net (note 4)
46,146
47,500
Right-of-use assets, net (note 5)
42,554
43,755
Intangible assets, net (note 6)
43,701
45,113
Goodwill
30,541
30,541
Total assets
227,171
222,880
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
18,382
21,697
Income tax payable
4,387
3,749
Debentures and loans (note 8, 14)
-
20,119
Derivative liability (note 8)
-
1,349
Deferred revenue
191
489
Provisions (note 7)
1,635
1,742
Lease liabilities (note 5)
5,243
5,113
Total current liabilities
29,838
54,258
Non-current liabilities
Debentures and loans (note 8, 14)
1,906
1,705
Derivative liability (note 8)
1,115
1,371
Lease liabilities (note 5)
46,196
47,090
Deferred tax liability
1,747
1,749
Other non-current liabilities
815
1,015
Total liabilities
81,617
107,188
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (note 9)
362,042
324,248
Contributed surplus
8,155
6,179
Accumulated deficit
(214,739)
(224,645)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2
4
Total shareholders' equity
145,554
115,692
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
227,171
222,880
Commitments and contingencies (note 16)
Subsequent events (note 18)
/s/ "Stéphane Trudel"
, Director
/s/ "Sharon Ranson"
, Director
Stéphane Trudel
Sharon Ranson
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2 | P a g e
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share information)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
April 30, 2022
May 1, 2021
$
$
Revenue (note 17)
40,944
44,084
Cost of goods sold (note 17)
28,778
27,566
Gross profit
12,166
16,518
Expenses (income)
Selling, general and administrative (note 11)
15,209
15,532
Depreciation & amortization (notes 4, 5, 6)
4,764
4,329
Restructuring, impairment and other costs, net
-
147
(Gain) loss on revaluation of derivative liability, net (note 8)
(261)
54,110
Finance costs, net (note 12)
1,741
3,311
Total expenses
21,453
77,429
Loss before tax
(9,287)
(60,911)
Current tax expense
(621)
(779)
Deferred tax recovery
2
92
Net loss
(9,906)
(61,598)
Net loss per share (note 10)
Basic
$(0.27)
$(2.06)
Diluted
$(0.27)
$(2.06)
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
(9,906)
(61,598)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation, net of income tax effect
(2)
-
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax effect
(2)
-
Total comprehensive loss
(9,908)
(61,598)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3 | P a g e
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars, except common shares information)
Common
Share
Shares to
Warrant
Contributed
Accumulated other
Total Shareholders'
Shares(1)
Capital
be issued
Reserve
Surplus
comprehensive
Deficit
Equity
income
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 29, 2022
37,015,708
324,248
-
-
6,179
4
(214,739)
115,692
Warrants exercised (note 8, 9)
8,288,067
37,794
-
-
1,344
-
-
39,138
Share-based compensation - options and restricted share units (note 9)
-
-
-
-
632
-
-
632
Currency translation adjustment on foreign subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
-
(2)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,906)
(9,906)
Balance, April 30, 2022
45,303,775
362,042
-
-
8,155
2
(224,645)
145,554
Balance, January 30, 2021
23,211,418
180,780
112
4,874
1,056
-
(151,147)
35,675
Common shares to be issued - At-the-Market offering
817,090
7,618
-
-
-
-
-
7,618
Conversion of debentures - LP Debentures
9,025,661
102,843
-
-
-
-
-
102,843
Common shares issued - debenture interest
276,724
1,505
-
-
-
-
-
1,505
Warrants expired
-
-
-
(86)
86
-
-
-
Share-based compensation - options and restricted share units
-
-
-
-
532
-
-
532
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(61,598)
(61,598)
Balance, May 1, 2021
33,330,893
292,746
112
4,788
1,674
-
(212,745)
86,575
On December 1, 2021, the Company completed a ten-to-one share consolidation on its issued and outstanding common shares, which was applied retrospectively. As a result, the common share amounts are stated on an adjusted post-consolidation basis (note 9). The common shares began trading on the TSX on a post-consolidation basis on December 2, 2021.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4 | P a g e
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:07 UTC.