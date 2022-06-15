Fire & Flower : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

Notice to Reader These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. have been refiled to remove the previous notice to reader that such interim financial statements had not be reviewed by the company's external auditor. Apart from the aforementioned changes, no other changes were made to the information presented in this document.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FOR THE THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND MAY 1, 2021

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at April 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars) As at As at April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 28,444 19,847 Trade and other receivables 16,537 15,948 Merchandise inventories 12,757 12,458 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 3,296 4,413 Total current assets 61,034 52,666 Non-current assets Deposits 3,195 3,305 Property, plant and equipment, net (note 4) 46,146 47,500 Right-of-use assets, net (note 5) 42,554 43,755 Intangible assets, net (note 6) 43,701 45,113 Goodwill 30,541 30,541 Total assets 227,171 222,880 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,382 21,697 Income tax payable 4,387 3,749 Debentures and loans (note 8, 14) - 20,119 Derivative liability (note 8) - 1,349 Deferred revenue 191 489 Provisions (note 7) 1,635 1,742 Lease liabilities (note 5) 5,243 5,113 Total current liabilities 29,838 54,258 Non-current liabilities Debentures and loans (note 8, 14) 1,906 1,705 Derivative liability (note 8) 1,115 1,371 Lease liabilities (note 5) 46,196 47,090 Deferred tax liability 1,747 1,749 Other non-current liabilities 815 1,015 Total liabilities 81,617 107,188 Shareholders' equity Share capital (note 9) 362,042 324,248 Contributed surplus 8,155 6,179 Accumulated deficit (214,739) (224,645) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 4 Total shareholders' equity 145,554 115,692 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 227,171 222,880 Commitments and contingencies (note 16) Subsequent events (note 18) /s/ "Stéphane Trudel" , Director /s/ "Sharon Ranson" , Director Stéphane Trudel Sharon Ranson The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2 | P a g e

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share information) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 $ $ Revenue (note 17) 40,944 44,084 Cost of goods sold (note 17) 28,778 27,566 Gross profit 12,166 16,518 Expenses (income) Selling, general and administrative (note 11) 15,209 15,532 Depreciation & amortization (notes 4, 5, 6) 4,764 4,329 Restructuring, impairment and other costs, net - 147 (Gain) loss on revaluation of derivative liability, net (note 8) (261) 54,110 Finance costs, net (note 12) 1,741 3,311 Total expenses 21,453 77,429 Loss before tax (9,287) (60,911) Current tax expense (621) (779) Deferred tax recovery 2 92 Net loss (9,906) (61,598) Net loss per share (note 10) Basic $(0.27) $(2.06) Diluted $(0.27) $(2.06) Comprehensive loss Net loss (9,906) (61,598) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation, net of income tax effect (2) - Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax effect (2) - Total comprehensive loss (9,908) (61,598) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3 | P a g e