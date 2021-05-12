Log in
    1909   KYG3524S1104

FIRE ROCK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1909)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/03
2.915 HKD   -4.74%
Fire Rock : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2) PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

05/12/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 1909)

    1. POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
      1. PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND
  2. POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
    References are made to the notice and the circular both dated 12 April 2021 (the ''Documents'') of Fire Rock Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), in relation to the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company held on 12 May 2021. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Documents unless the context requires otherwise.
    The AGM was held at 3 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 9th Floor, Block 1, Chongwen Garden, Nanshan iPark, 3370 Liuxian Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC.
    As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,840,000,000 shares of one twelfth Hong Kong cent each (the ''Shares''), being the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. Shareholders attending the AGM in person, by proxy and by its authorised representative (being a corporation) held an aggregate of 2,453,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 63.89% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company.
    There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

All the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice was taken by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follow:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 3)

AGAINST (Note 3)

1.

To receive and approve the audited consolidated

2,453,000,000

0

financial statements together with the directors'

(100%)

(0.00%)

report and the independent auditor's report of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Su Yi as an executive director of

2,453,000,000

0

the Company and authorise the board of

(100%)

(0.00%)

directors to fix his remuneration.

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Zhou Kun as an executive

2,453,000,000

0

director of the Company and authorise the

(100%)

(0.00%)

board of directors to fix his remuneration.

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Chen Di as an executive director

2,453,000,000

0

of the Company and authorise the board of

(100%)

(0.00%)

directors to fix his remuneration.

(d)

To re-elect Mr. Zhang Yan as a non-executive

2,453,000,000

0

director of the Company and authorise the board

(100%)

(0.00%)

of directors to fix his remuneration.

(e)

To re-elect Mr. Huang Yong as a non-executive

2,453,000,000

0

director of the Company and authorise the board

(100%)

(0.00%)

of directors to fix his remuneration.

(f)

To re-elect Ms. Zhuang Renyan as an

2,453,000,000

0

independent non-executive director of the

(100%)

(0.00%)

Company and authorise the board of directors

to fix her remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company

2,453,000,000

0

and to authorise the board of directors to fix its

(100%)

(0.00%)

remuneration.

4(A)

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

2,453,000,000

0

directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with

(100%)

(0.00%)

the additional shares of the Company with an

aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the total

number of shares of the Company in issue.

4(B)

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

2,453,000,000

0

directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the

(100%)

(0.00%)

Company with an aggregate number not exceeding

10% of the total number of shares of the Company in

issue.

4(C)

To extend the general and unconditional mandate

2,453,000,000

0

granted to the directors of the Company to issue,

(100%)

(0.00%)

allot and deal with additional shares of the Company

under resolution numbered 4(A) to include the number

of shares of the Company repurchased pursuant to the

general and unconditional mandate to repurchase

shares under resolution numbered 4(B).

5.

To declare a final dividend of HK$0.05208 per Share of

2,453,000,000

0

the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

(100%)

(0.00%)

As more than 50% of votes were casted in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 5, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

  1. PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND
    References are made to the Documents, the poll results announcement of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 30 April 2021 and the announcement of the Company dated 3 May 2021 in relation to, among other things, the share subdivision of the Company. Since the share subdivision has become effective prior to the payment of the final dividend, the final dividend will be a cash dividend of HK$0.01302 per subdivided share.
    The Company will distribute the final dividend (the ''Final Dividend'') on or around Friday, 18 June 2021.
    The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 28 May 2021 to Tuesday, 1 June 2021, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of Shareholders to receive the final dividend, during which period no transfer of Shares can be registered. The record date for determining the entitlement of the final dividend will be Tuesday, 1 June 2021. The Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 1 June 2021 will be entitled to receive the final dividend. In order to qualify for the Final Dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021.

By order of the Board of

Fire Rock Holdings Limited

Su Yi

Executive Director and CEO

Hong Kong, Wednesday, 12 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Su Yi, Mr. Zhou Kun and Mr. Chen Di; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yan, Mr. Huang Yong and Ms. Yang Kan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan King Fai, Mr. Yang Zhen and Ms. Zhuang Renyan.

Disclaimer

Fire Rock Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
