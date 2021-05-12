Fire Rock : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2) PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND
05/12/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
(Stock Code: 1909)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND
References are made to the notice and the circular both dated 12 April 2021 (the ''Documents'') of Fire Rock Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), in relation to the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company held on 12 May 2021. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Documents unless the context requires otherwise.
The AGM was held at 3 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 9th Floor, Block 1, Chongwen Garden, Nanshan iPark, 3370 Liuxian Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,840,000,000 shares of one twelfth Hong Kong cent each (the ''Shares''), being the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. Shareholders attending the AGM in person, by proxy and by its authorised representative (being a corporation) held an aggregate of 2,453,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 63.89% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company.
There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
All the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice was taken by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follow:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 3)
AGAINST (Note 3)
1.
To receive and approve the audited consolidated
2,453,000,000
0
financial statements together with the directors'
(100%)
(0.00%)
report and the independent auditor's report of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Su Yi as an executive director of
2,453,000,000
0
the Company and authorise the board of
(100%)
(0.00%)
directors to fix his remuneration.
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Zhou Kun as an executive
2,453,000,000
0
director of the Company and authorise the
(100%)
(0.00%)
board of directors to fix his remuneration.
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Chen Di as an executive director
2,453,000,000
0
of the Company and authorise the board of
(100%)
(0.00%)
directors to fix his remuneration.
(d)
To re-elect Mr. Zhang Yan as a non-executive
2,453,000,000
0
director of the Company and authorise the board
(100%)
(0.00%)
of directors to fix his remuneration.
(e)
To re-elect Mr. Huang Yong as a non-executive
2,453,000,000
0
director of the Company and authorise the board
(100%)
(0.00%)
of directors to fix his remuneration.
(f)
To re-elect Ms. Zhuang Renyan as an
2,453,000,000
0
independent non-executive director of the
(100%)
(0.00%)
Company and authorise the board of directors
to fix her remuneration.
3.
To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company
2,453,000,000
0
and to authorise the board of directors to fix its
(100%)
(0.00%)
remuneration.
4(A)
To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the
2,453,000,000
0
directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with
(100%)
(0.00%)
the additional shares of the Company with an
aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the total
number of shares of the Company in issue.
4(B)
To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the
2,453,000,000
0
directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the
(100%)
(0.00%)
Company with an aggregate number not exceeding
10% of the total number of shares of the Company in
issue.
4(C)
To extend the general and unconditional mandate
2,453,000,000
0
granted to the directors of the Company to issue,
(100%)
(0.00%)
allot and deal with additional shares of the Company
under resolution numbered 4(A) to include the number
of shares of the Company repurchased pursuant to the
general and unconditional mandate to repurchase
shares under resolution numbered 4(B).
5.
To declare a final dividend of HK$0.05208 per Share of
2,453,000,000
0
the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
(100%)
(0.00%)
As more than 50% of votes were casted in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 5, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND
References are made to the Documents, the poll results announcement of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 30 April 2021 and the announcement of the Company dated 3 May 2021 in relation to, among other things, the share subdivision of the Company. Since the share subdivision has become effective prior to the payment of the final dividend, the final dividend will be a cash dividend of HK$0.01302 per subdivided share.
The Company will distribute the final dividend (the ''Final Dividend'') on or around Friday, 18 June 2021.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 28 May 2021 to Tuesday, 1 June 2021, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of Shareholders to receive the final dividend, during which period no transfer of Shares can be registered. The record date for determining the entitlement of the final dividend will be Tuesday, 1 June 2021. The Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 1 June 2021 will be entitled to receive the final dividend. In order to qualify for the Final Dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021.
By order of the Board of
Fire Rock Holdings Limited
Su Yi
Executive Director and CEO
Hong Kong, Wednesday, 12 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Su Yi, Mr. Zhou Kun and Mr. Chen Di; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yan, Mr. Huang Yong and Ms. Yang Kan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan King Fai, Mr. Yang Zhen and Ms. Zhuang Renyan.
