Fire Rock : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2) PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

As more than 50% of votes were casted in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 5, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

References are made to the Documents, the poll results announcement of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 30 April 2021 and the announcement of the Company dated 3 May 2021 in relation to, among other things, the share subdivision of the Company. Since the share subdivision has become effective prior to the payment of the final dividend, the final dividend will be a cash dividend of HK$0.01302 per subdivided share.

The Company will distribute the final dividend (the ''Final Dividend'') on or around Friday, 18 June 2021.

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 28 May 2021 to Tuesday, 1 June 2021, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of Shareholders to receive the final dividend, during which period no transfer of Shares can be registered. The record date for determining the entitlement of the final dividend will be Tuesday, 1 June 2021. The Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 1 June 2021 will be entitled to receive the final dividend. In order to qualify for the Final Dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021.

By order of the Board of

Fire Rock Holdings Limited

Su Yi

Executive Director and CEO

Hong Kong, Wednesday, 12 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Su Yi, Mr. Zhou Kun and Mr. Chen Di; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yan, Mr. Huang Yong and Ms. Yang Kan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan King Fai, Mr. Yang Zhen and Ms. Zhuang Renyan.