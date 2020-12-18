Log in
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SPRP)
FireAngel Safety Technology : Director's Dealing

12/18/2020 | 11:15am EST
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director's Dealing

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has been notified that earlier today John Conoley, Executive Chairman, purchased, in aggregate 49,660 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') comprised as follows: -

Name of director Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (p)
John Conoley 37,484 15.98
12,176 17.00

As a result, Mr Conoley (and his wife), now have a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 424,355 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.34 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

As a result, under the Company's Share Matching Scheme, John Conoley will be awarded options to subscribe for 49,660 new ordinary shares at 2 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc 024 7771 7700
John Conoley, Executive Chairman
Jon Kempster, Interim Chief Financial Officer
Shore Capital (Nominated adviser and broker) 020 7408 4050
Tom Griffiths

David Coaten

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

FireAngel's mission is to protect, save and improve our customers' lives by making innovative, leading-edge technology simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market.

FireAngel's principal products are connected smoke alarms, CO alarms, heat alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, FireAngel Specification and AngelEye.

For further product information, please visit: www.fireangeltech.com.

Disclaimer

Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
