    SPRP   GB0030508757

FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SPRP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/01 11:35:23 am EDT
12.25 GBX    0.00%
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : Interim results
PU
05/09FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc Announces Successfully Delivered the First Development Milestone of Its Agreement with Techem Energy Services Gmbh
CI
05/05Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc Launches of New Standalone Products
CI
FireAngel Safety Technology : Interim results

06/01/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Disclaimer

Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55,0 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net income 2022 -0,23 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net Debt 2022 4,18 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 -123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Zoe Fox Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Richard Conoley Executive Chairman
Andy Gregg Operations Director
Simon Edward Herrick Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-9.26%28
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-19.73%7 194
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.56%5 268
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-15.55%5 015
BIC12.43%2 525
BRADY CORPORATION-10.00%2 436