FireAngel Safety Technology : Director/PDMR Shareholding

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director's Dealing

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has been notified that yesterday John Conoley, Executive Chairman, and his wife purchased, in aggregate 127,485 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') comprised as follows: -

Name of director Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (p) John Conoley 25,000 20.5 Fiona Conoley 102,485 20.48

As a result, when aggregated with their take up under the Company's open offer, the result of which was announced yesterday, Mr Conoley and his wife have a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 733,051 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.405 per cent. of the Company's enlarged share capital following admission to trading on AIM of the Company's new Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the placing and open offer which is expected to be effective at 8.00 a.m. today.

For further information, please contact:

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc 024 7771 7700 John Conoley, Executive Chairman Zoe Fox, Chief Financial Officer companysecretary@fireangeltech.com Shore Capital (Nominated adviser and joint broker) 020 7408 4050 Tom Griffiths/David Coaten N+1 Singer (Joint broker) Rick Thompson/Alex Bond 020 7496 3000 Houston (Financial PR) 0204 529 0549 Kate Hoare/Laura Stewart

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

FireAngel's mission is to protect and save lives by making innovative, leading-edge home safety products which are simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market.

FireAngel's principal products are connected smoke alarms, CO alarms, heat alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, FireAngel Specification and AngelEye.

For further product information, please visit: www.fireangeltech.com