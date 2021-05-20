Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FA.   GB0030508757

FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(FA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FireAngel Safety Technology : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/20/2021 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director's Dealing

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has been notified that yesterday John Conoley, Executive Chairman, and his wife purchased, in aggregate 127,485 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') comprised as follows: -

Name of director

Number of shares purchased

Price paid per share (p)

John Conoley

25,000

20.5

Fiona Conoley

102,485

20.48

As a result, when aggregated with their take up under the Company's open offer, the result of which was announced yesterday, Mr Conoley and his wife have a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 733,051 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.405 per cent. of the Company's enlarged share capital following admission to trading on AIM of the Company's new Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the placing and open offer which is expected to be effective at 8.00 a.m. today.

For further information, please contact:

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

024 7771 7700

John Conoley, Executive Chairman

Zoe Fox, Chief Financial Officer

companysecretary@fireangeltech.com

Shore Capital (Nominated adviser and joint broker)

020 7408 4050

Tom Griffiths/David Coaten

N+1 Singer (Joint broker)

Rick Thompson/Alex Bond

020 7496 3000

Houston (Financial PR)

0204 529 0549

Kate Hoare/Laura Stewart

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

FireAngel's mission is to protect and save lives by making innovative, leading-edge home safety products which are simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market.

FireAngel's principal products are connected smoke alarms, CO alarms, heat alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, FireAngel Specification and AngelEye.

For further product information, please visit: www.fireangeltech.com

Disclaimer

Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
03:26aFIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/19FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Result of Open Offer, Directors' Dealings & TVR
PU
05/12FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : PDMR / PCA Share Sale
PU
04/30FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Replacement – Placings and Open Offer
PU
04/30FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Appoints New CFO; Shares Down 12%
MT
04/30FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Placings and Open Offer
PU
04/30FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Final Results 2020
PU
04/30FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Directorate Change
PU
04/30FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PL : RIGHTS ISSUE: 10 new shares @ 0.18 GBP fo..
FA
04/07FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Significant partnership to develop new gen alarm
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39,9 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net income 2020 -8,71 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net Debt 2020 5,08 M 7,17 M 7,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zoe Fox Chief Financial Officer
John Richard Conoley Executive Chairman
Andy Gregg Operations Director
Glenn Collinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC9.59%36
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.3.20%12 916
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED8.92%6 373
BIC39.21%3 542
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.5.36%3 503
BRADY CORPORATION4.05%2 859