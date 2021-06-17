FireAngel Safety Technology : Update on Director's Dealing

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

Update on Director's dealing

Further to its announcement of 19 May 2021 ('Announcement'), FireAngel (AIM:FA), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has been notified that, whilst John Conoley, Executive Chairman of the Company, and his wife subscribed in full for their Open Offer Entitlements, due to a clerical error were only partially successful in their application for their full Excess Open Offer Entitlements. Thus, their total subscription under the Open Offer was for, in aggregate, 172,623 Open Offer Shares and not 181,211 Open Offer Shares as previously announced.

As a result, Mr Conoley and his wife have a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 724,463 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.40 per cent. of the Company's share capital.

Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Announcement.

