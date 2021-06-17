Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRP   GB0030508757

FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SPRP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 11:35:23 am
19.5 GBX   -2.50%
12:30pFIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Update on Director's Dealing
PU
06/16FTSE 100 Rises Despite Inflation Surprise; Fed Decision Eyed
DJ
06/16London Stocks Seen Edging Higher With Fed in Focus
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FireAngel Safety Technology : Update on Director's Dealing

06/17/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update on Director's dealing

Further to its announcement of 19 May 2021 ('Announcement'), FireAngel (AIM:FA), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has been notified that, whilst John Conoley, Executive Chairman of the Company, and his wife subscribed in full for their Open Offer Entitlements, due to a clerical error were only partially successful in their application for their full Excess Open Offer Entitlements. Thus, their total subscription under the Open Offer was for, in aggregate, 172,623 Open Offer Shares and not 181,211 Open Offer Shares as previously announced.

As a result, Mr Conoley and his wife have a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 724,463 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.40 per cent. of the Company's share capital.

Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Announcement.

For further information please contact:

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc 024 7771 7700
John Conoley Executive Chairman
Zoe Fox Group Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated adviser & Joint Broker) 0207 408 4050
Tom Griffiths/David Coaten

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) 0207 496 3000
Rick Thompson/Alex Bond

Houston (Financial PR) 0204 529 0549
Kate Hoare/Laura Stewart

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

FireAngel's mission is to protect and save lives by making innovative, leading-edge home safety products which are simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market.

FireAngel's principal products are connected smoke alarms, CO alarms, heat alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, FireAngel Specification and AngelEye.

For further product information, please visit: www.fireangeltech.com

Disclaimer

Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
12:30pFIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Update on Director's Dealing
PU
06/16FTSE 100 Rises Despite Inflation Surprise; Fed Decision Eyed
DJ
06/16London Stocks Seen Edging Higher With Fed in Focus
DJ
06/16FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : AGM Statement
PU
05/27FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Issue of Equity, TVR and PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/21FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Publication of Annual Report and Accounts
PU
05/20FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Final Results 2016
PU
05/20FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Final RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
PU
05/20FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
05/20FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47,8 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
Net income 2021 -3,82 M -5,32 M -5,32 M
Net cash 2021 4,49 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,2 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zoe Fox Chief Financial Officer
John Richard Conoley Executive Chairman
Andy Gregg Operations Director
Simon Edward Herrick Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Glenn Collinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC9.59%51
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-9.10%11 673
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED9.06%6 382
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.70.81%3 828
BIC27.43%3 215
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-8.30%3 166