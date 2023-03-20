Advanced search
    SPRP   GB0030508757

FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SPRP)
2023-03-20
9.128 GBX   -7.34%
FireAngel delivers fourth development milestone in new smoke alarm

03/20/2023 | 06:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC on Monday said it has delivered the fourth development milestone of its agreement with Techem Energy Services GmbH.

The agreement relates to a new generation smoke alarm which is being developed for the German market, primarily.

FireAngel is a Coventry-based maker of home safety products such as smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The company said the milestone, which was delivered on time, saw the delivery of a fully featured product board, which supports all working functions of the alarm.

"This completes the highest risk element of the design development process and provides a stable base for the final product platform," it explained.

As a result, phase two of the company's development phase is already over 40% complete. In addition, the electronics development of the agreement is now 81% complete and on schedule.

Executive Chair John Conoley said: "The transformational partnership with Techem is of significant long-term strategic value for FireAngel and its stakeholders. Our future milestones will be focused on the manufacturing of the alarm. We are in advanced discussions regarding a three-way manufacturing contract and expect to make an announcement in due course."

Shares in FireAngel were down 3.6% at 9.50 pence on Monday morning in London.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 57,2 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,69 M 5,71 M 5,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,85 GBX
Average target price 11,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Managers and Directors
Zoe Fox Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Richard Conoley Executive Chairman
Simon Edward Herrick Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Kempster Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC20.86%22
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-7.91%6 815
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-10.42%5 065
BIC-8.21%2 736
BRADY CORPORATION9.49%2 561
KOKUYO CO., LTD.-1.40%1 601