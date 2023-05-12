FireAngel shares up as gets contract from government agency

FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC - Developer and supplier of home safety products - Says it has been commissioned by an unnamed government agency to provide smoke and heat alarms for a large, connected alarm project for low income families in the Middle East. Says the contract is valued at about GBP1.5 million, which will be delivered over the next six months, starting this month. Says the supply of over 60,000 alarms will be installed in more than 5,000 properties.

Chief Finance Officer Zoe Fox says: "We are delighted with this latest contract, which is further testament to the continuing demand for our Connected products, both in the UK and overseas. Our Connected technology is designed to provide the highest level of protection at all times and we are well positioned to meet the growing demand for fire safety technology."

Current stock price: 7.45 pence each, up 8.4% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 49%

