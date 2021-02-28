Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc    SPRP   GB0030508757

FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(SPRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safety & Health Practitioner: Social housing white paper published

02/28/2021 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The social housing white paper - 'The Charter for Social Housing Residents', sets out reforms to ensure that residents in social housing are safe, are listened to, live in good quality homes, and have access to redress when things go wrong. James King, Connected Homes Director at FireAngel looks at how technology can shoulder some of the responsibility and support resulting in an enhanced level of protection.

Click here to read the full article.

Disclaimer

Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 17:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
12:06pSAFETY & HEALTH PRACTITIONER : Social housing white paper published
PU
02/26FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : sponsor Housing Technology's 2021 Virtual Conferen..
PU
02/24BUILDING DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION : Raising fire safety standards in social housing
PU
02/12HOUSING TECHNOLOGY : Ealing council's FireAngel IoT programme
PU
02/09HOUSING TECHNOLOGY : FireAngel & NFCC – The future of fire safety for 2021..
PU
01/25FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : Trading update
PU
01/13FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : Director/PDMR Share Purchases
PU
01/06FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : PDMR/PCA Share Purchase
PU
2020FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : Director's Dealing
PU
2020FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY : Soars 29% As November Revenue Surges, Interim CFO ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 45,5 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2019 -9,42 M -13,1 M -13,1 M
Net Debt 2019 6,40 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,91x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,8 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,18 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Kempster Chief Financial Officer
John Richard Conoley Executive Chairman
Andy Gregg Operations Director
Glenn Collinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREANGEL SAFETY TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-1.37%32
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-12.32%11 125
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED7.76%6 293
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.3.98%3 503
BRADY CORPORATION-0.78%2 727
BIC0.52%2 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ