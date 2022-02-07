Log in
    FRB   AU0000134694

FIREBIRD METALS LIMITED

(FRB)
Firebird Metals : Excellent Assay Results from Karen Confirm Significant Poten

02/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
08/02/2022

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

EXCELLENT ASSAY RESULTS FROM KAREN CONFIRM SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL TO GROW OAKOVER RESOURCE

Highlights

Further strong assay results from 41-hole, 1,656M extensional drilling campaign completed at

the Karen deposit.

Significant intercepts include:

o FRB0174 - 4m @ 14.8% Mn from 9m

o

FRB0203 - 4m

@ 12.7% Mn from 11m

o FRB0174 - 4m @ 15.4% Mn from 18m

o FRB0209 - 10m @ 11.64% Mn from 9m

o

FRB0176 - 1m @ 15.9% Mn from surface

o

FRB0209 - 5m

@ 15.0% Mn from 31m

o

FRB0179 - 3m @ 18.4% Mn from 8m

o

FRB0209 - 2m

@ 14.5% Mn from 37m

o

FRB0200 - 2m @ 12.5% Mn from 8m

o

FRB0210 - 1m @ 15.2% Mn from surface

o

FRB0201 - 4m @ 12.7% Mn from 3m

o

FRB0210 - 5m @ 11.5% Mn from 6m

o FRB0203 - 1m @ 21.7% Mn from 7m

o

FRB0210 - 7m @ 11.1% Mn from 18m

Results indicate potential presence of multiple stratigraphic horizons, most evident in drill holes

FRB0174, FRB0209 and FRB0210

Significant intercepts demonstrate an approximate 600m by 400m lateral distribution, with

variable thickness of 2m to 15m in an interpreted gently dipping northwest stratigraphy

Results will be incorporated into estimating both a maiden Mineral Resource for Karen and an

upgrade of the Oakover Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 64Mt at 10% Mn (8% Mn cut-off)

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, "Firebird" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further

promising results from its maiden drill program at Oakover, with the Company having received all assays

from its 41-hole, 1,656m drill program completed at the Karen deposit in October last year.

The Company is still awaiting the last set of assay results (~10%) from drilling completed at Sixty Sixer,

which are expected in the coming weeks.

Drilling completed at Karen was a key part of the broader 233-hole, 10,145 RCP infill and extensional

drill campaign completed at Oakover, which currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of

64Mt at 10% Mn.

Commenting on the significant results from the Karen deposit, Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen

said: "We are very excited by results received from our maiden drill program at Karen, which reinforces

our strong view that Karen has massive potential to expand on our current Mineral Resource Estimate

at Oakover.

ABN: 24 610 035 535

A: Suite 20, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 | P: +61 8 6245 9818 | E: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au| W: www.firebirdmetals.com.au

"Oakover is a very exciting project, with enormous growth and development potential and importantly, provides the Company with a near-term production pathway. We have a detailed two-stage strategy in place and are well advanced on stage one work, with our Rapid Development Program generating excellent results across all various workstreams"

Strong results from Karen have demonstrated near surface manganiferous mineralisation extending south-west,north-west and north-east from historical drill holes. Drilling was completed on an approximate 200m by 100m grid.

Significant intercepts from the program, as shown in figure 1 and table 2, demonstrate an approximate 600m by 400m lateral distribution, with variable thickness of 2m to 15m in an interpreted gently dipping northwest stratigraphy. Results also indicate potential presence of multiple stratigraphic horizons, most evident in drill holes FRB0174, FRB0209 and FRB0210.

Figure 1: Karen drill hole location plan with geological mapping significant intercept drill holes

Looking ahead, Firebird has already commenced work on completing a geological model with a focus of on delineating the higher grade manganiferous horizons and estimating a maiden Mineral Resource for Karen.

Karen is located ~4km from the Sixty Sixer deposit and bolsters the development opportunity at Oakover. Firebird has a detailed two-phase strategy in place, with phase one being progressed by the Rapid Development Program, focused on assessing the potential at Oakover for a low-capital,fast-start up through a direct shipping ore and simple beneficiation process of supergene material to generate early- stage cash. All results received from key workstreams of the Rapid Development Program have provided

ABN: 24 610 035 535

A: Suite 20, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 | P: +61 8 6245 9818 | E: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au| W: www.firebirdmetals.com.au

the Company with confidence in the strategy, with the critical Oakover Pre-Feasibility Study expected

to commence in the coming weeks.

Full collar details for each drill hole completed at Karen are included as tableError! Reference source

not found. 1 with below map at figure 2 demonstrating the proximity of the Karen Prospect to the

existing Mineral resource Estimate at Sixty Sixer.

Figure 2 : Location of Karen Deposit, approx. 4 Km to the South of Sixty Sixer

ENDS-

For enquiries regarding this release please contact:

Mr Peter Allen

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko

Managing Director

Citadel-MAGNUS

0402 347 032/ 0466 984 953

Ph +61 8 6245 9818

Email: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au

ABN: 24 610 035 535

A: Suite 20, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 | P: +61 8 6245 9818 | E: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au| W: www.firebirdmetals.com.au

onlyAbout Firebird Metals Limited

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is a West Australian company focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned project portfolio, comprising of four highly prospective manganese projects in the renowned East Pilbara Manganese province of Western Australia:

  • Oakover Manganese Project
  • Hill 616 Manganese Project
  • Disraeli Manganese Project
  • Raggard Hills Manganese Project

The Company's primary focus is on the development of the Oakover and Hill 616 Manganese Projects, which are located approximately 85 km east and southeast of Newman and together cover approximately 375 km2. These two projects give the company a significant total Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 121 million tonnes:

  • Oakover Project - 64 Mt @ 10% Mn
  • Hill 616 Project - 57.5 Mt @ 12.2% Mn

The total Inferred Mineral Resources Estimate of 121 million tonnes provides a solid technical foundation for further development as the company targets production of manganese for two key markets:

  1. manganese sulphate for use in the growing lithium ion battery market that is used in electric vehicles, where manganese is a critical battery raw material; and
  2. manganese concentrates for consumption in the global steel industries, where manganese plays an important and un-substitutable role in the strength and hardness of steel

Firebird is focused on creating and growing sustainable value for our stakeholders through the application of best practices in exploration and our commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of our

mployees, the environment and the communities where we work.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Minerals Respources for Hill 616 project is based on information compiled by Mr Mark Pudovskis. Mr Pudovskis is a full-time employee

of CSA Global Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Mr Pudovskis has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Pudovskis consents to the disclosure of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resources for Oakover project is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation that has been reviewed and prepared by Robert Wason, who is a Senior Consultant - Geology at Mining Insights Pty Ltd and is a member of AusIMM.

ABN: 24 610 035 535

A: Suite 20, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 | P: +61 8 6245 9818 | E: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au| W: www.firebirdmetals.com.au

Mr. Wason has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which they are undertaking to qualify as an Expert and Competent Person as defined under the VALMIN Code and in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr. Wason consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the

form and context in which they appear

form and context in which they appear

Drill

Hole

Survey

Survey

Assay

depth

Easting

Northing

RL

Survey date

Start Date

Finish Date

Hole

Type

company

results

(m)

FRB0170

48

261178

7415414

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

21/09/2021

21/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0171

40

261129

7415486

525

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

21/09/2021

21/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0172

40

261056

7415554

527

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

21/09/2021

21/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0173

40

260829

7415754

528

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

21/09/2021

21/09/2021

Received

Surveys

McGregor

FRB0174

40

260794

7415832

527

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

21/09/2021

21/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0175

40

260694

7415904

527

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

22/09/2021

22/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0176

40

260623

7415972

527

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

22/09/2021

22/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0177

40

260766

7416113

523

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

23/09/2021

23/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0178

40

260842

7416042

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

23/09/2021

23/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0179

40

260914

7415971

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

23/09/2021

23/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0180

40

260986

7415904

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

24/09/2021

24/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0181

40

261042

7415849

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

24/09/2021

24/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0182

40

261127

7415762

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

Surveys

24/09/2021

24/09/2021

Received

FRB0183

40

261192

7415704

523

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

24/09/2021

24/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0184

40

261253

7415631

523

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

24/09/2021

24/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0185

40

261330

7415559

524

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

25/09/2021

25/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0186

40

261480

7415703

523

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

25/09/2021

25/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0187

40

261338

7415833

522

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

26/09/2021

26/09/2021

Received

Surveys

FRB0188

40

261255

7415909

522

DGPS

28/10/2021

McGregor

26/09/2021

26/09/2021

Received

Surveys

ABN: 24 610 035 535

A: Suite 20, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 | P: +61 8 6245 9818 | E: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au| W: www.firebirdmetals.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Firebird Metals Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 21:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
