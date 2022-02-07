Firebird Metals : Excellent Assay Results from Karen Confirm Significant Poten

EXCELLENT ASSAY RESULTS FROM KAREN CONFIRM SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL TO GROW OAKOVER RESOURCE
Highlights
• Further strong assay results from 41-hole, 1,656M extensional drilling campaign completed at
the Karen deposit.
• Significant intercepts include:
o FRB0174 - 4m @ 14.8% Mn from 9m
FRB0203 - 4m
@ 12.7% Mn from 11m
o FRB0174 - 4m @ 15.4% Mn from 18m
o FRB0209 - 10m @ 11.64% Mn from 9m
FRB0176 - 1m @ 15.9% Mn from surface
FRB0209 - 5m
@ 15.0% Mn from 31m
FRB0179 - 3m @ 18.4% Mn from 8m
FRB0209 - 2m
@ 14.5% Mn from 37m
FRB0200 - 2m @ 12.5% Mn from 8m
FRB0210 - 1m @ 15.2% Mn from surface
FRB0201 - 4m @ 12.7% Mn from 3m
FRB0210 - 5m @ 11.5% Mn from 6m
o FRB0203 - 1m @ 21.7% Mn from 7m
FRB0210 - 7m @ 11.1% Mn from 18m
• Results indicate potential presence of multiple stratigraphic horizons, most evident in drill holes
FRB0174, FRB0209 and FRB0210
• Significant intercepts demonstrate an approximate 600m by 400m lateral distribution, with
variable thickness of 2m to 15m in an interpreted gently dipping northwest stratigraphy
• Results will be incorporated into estimating both a maiden Mineral Resource for Karen and an
upgrade of the Oakover Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 64Mt at 10% Mn (8% Mn cut-off)
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, "Firebird" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further
promising results from its maiden drill program at Oakover, with the Company having received all assays
from its 41-hole, 1,656m drill program completed at the Karen deposit in October last year.
The Company is still awaiting the last set of assay results (~10%) from drilling completed at Sixty Sixer,
which are expected in the coming weeks.
Drilling completed at Karen was a key part of the broader 233-hole, 10,145 RCP infill and extensional
drill campaign completed at Oakover, which currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of
64Mt at 10% Mn.
Commenting on the significant results from the Karen deposit, Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen
said: "We are very excited by results received from our maiden drill program at Karen, which reinforces
our strong view that Karen has massive potential to expand on our current Mineral Resource Estimate
at Oakover.
ABN: 24 610 035 535
A: Suite 20, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 | P: +61 8 6245 9818 | E: admin@firebirdmetals.com.au| W: www.firebirdmetals.com.au
"Oakover is a very exciting project, with enormous growth and development potential and importantly, provides the Company with a near-term production pathway. We have a detailed two-stage strategy in place and are well advanced on stage one work, with our Rapid Development Program generating excellent results across all various workstreams"
Strong results from Karen have demonstrated near surface manganiferous mineralisation extending south-west,north-west and north-east from historical drill holes. Drilling was completed on an approximate 200m by 100m grid.
Significant intercepts from the program, as shown in figure 1 and table 2, demonstrate an approximate 600m by 400m lateral distribution, with variable thickness of 2m to 15m in an interpreted gently dipping northwest stratigraphy. Results also indicate potential presence of multiple stratigraphic horizons, most evident in drill holes FRB0174, FRB0209 and FRB0210.
Figure 1: Karen drill hole location plan with geological mapping significant intercept drill holes
Looking ahead, Firebird has already commenced work on completing a geological model with a focus of on delineating the higher grade manganiferous horizons and estimating a maiden Mineral Resource for Karen.
Karen is located ~4km from the Sixty Sixer deposit and bolsters the development opportunity at Oakover. Firebird has a detailed two-phase strategy in place, with phase one being progressed by the Rapid Development Program, focused on assessing the potential at Oakover for a low-capital,fast-start up through a direct shipping ore and simple beneficiation process of supergene material to generate early- stage cash. All results received from key workstreams of the Rapid Development Program have provided
the Company with confidence in the strategy, with the critical Oakover Pre-Feasibility Study expected
to commence in the coming weeks.
Full collar details for each drill hole completed at Karen are included as tableError! Reference source
not found. 1 with below map at figure 2 demonstrating the proximity of the Karen Prospect to the
existing Mineral resource Estimate at Sixty Sixer.
Figure 2 : Location of Karen Deposit, approx. 4 Km to the South of Sixty Sixer
ENDS-
For enquiries regarding this release please contact:
Mr Peter Allen
Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko
Managing Director
Citadel-MAGNUS
0402 347 032/ 0466 984 953
Ph +61 8 6245 9818
Email:admin@firebirdmetals.com.au
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is a West Australian company focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned project portfolio, comprising of four highly prospective manganese projects in the renowned East Pilbara Manganese province of Western Australia:
Oakover Manganese Project
Hill 616 Manganese Project
Disraeli Manganese Project
Raggard Hills Manganese Project
useThe Company's primary focus is on the development of the Oakover and Hill 616 Manganese Projects, which are located approximately 85 km east and southeast of Newman and together cover approximately 375 km2. These two projects give the company a significant total Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 121 million tonnes:
Oakover Project - 64 Mt @ 10% Mn
Hill 616 Project - 57.5 Mt @ 12.2% Mn
The total Inferred Mineral Resources Estimate of 121 million tonnes provides a solid technical foundation for further development as the company targets production of manganese for two key markets:
manganese sulphate for use in the growing lithium ion battery market that is used in electric vehicles, where manganese is a critical battery raw material; and
manganese concentrates for consumption in the global steel industries, where manganese plays an important and un-substitutable role in the strength and hardness of steel
personalFirebird is focused on creating and growing sustainable value for our stakeholders through the application of best practices in exploration and our commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of our
mployees, the environment and the communities where we work.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Minerals Respources for Hill 616 project is based on information compiled by Mr Mark Pudovskis. Mr Pudovskis is a full-time employee
Forof CSA Global Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Mr Pudovskis has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Pudovskis consents to the disclosure of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resources for Oakover project is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation that has been reviewed and prepared by Robert Wason, who is a Senior Consultant - Geology at Mining Insights Pty Ltd and is a member of AusIMM.
Mr. Wason has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit onlyunder consideration and to the activity, which they are undertaking to qualify as an Expert and Competent Person as defined under the VALMIN Code and in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr. Wason consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the
form and context in which they appear
Drill
Hole
Survey
Survey
Assay
depth
Easting
Northing
RL
Survey date
Start Date
Finish Date
Hole
Type
company
results
(m)
FRB0170
48
261178
7415414
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
21/09/2021
21/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0171
40
261129
7415486
525
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
21/09/2021
21/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0172
40
261056
7415554
527
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
21/09/2021
21/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0173
40
260829
7415754
528
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
21/09/2021
21/09/2021
Received
Surveys
McGregor
FRB0174
40
260794
7415832
527
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
21/09/2021
21/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0175
40
260694
7415904
527
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
22/09/2021
22/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0176
40
260623
7415972
527
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
22/09/2021
22/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0177
40
260766
7416113
523
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
23/09/2021
23/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0178
40
260842
7416042
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
23/09/2021
23/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0179
40
260914
7415971
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
23/09/2021
23/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0180
40
260986
7415904
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
24/09/2021
24/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0181
40
261042
7415849
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
24/09/2021
24/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0182
40
261127
7415762
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
Surveys
24/09/2021
24/09/2021
Received
FRB0183
40
261192
7415704
523
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
24/09/2021
24/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0184
40
261253
7415631
523
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
24/09/2021
24/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0185
40
261330
7415559
524
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
25/09/2021
25/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0186
40
261480
7415703
523
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
25/09/2021
25/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0187
40
261338
7415833
522
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
26/09/2021
26/09/2021
Received
Surveys
FRB0188
40
261255
7415909
522
DGPS
28/10/2021
McGregor
26/09/2021
26/09/2021
Received
Surveys
