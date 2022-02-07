Firebird Metals : Excellent Assay Results from Karen Confirm Significant Poten

"Oakover is a very exciting project, with enormous growth and development potential and importantly, provides the Company with a near-term production pathway. We have a detailed two-stage strategy in place and are well advanced on stage one work, with our Rapid Development Program generating excellent results across all various workstreams"

Strong results from Karen have demonstrated near surface manganiferous mineralisation extending south-west,north-west and north-east from historical drill holes. Drilling was completed on an approximate 200m by 100m grid.

Significant intercepts from the program, as shown in figure 1 and table 2, demonstrate an approximate 600m by 400m lateral distribution, with variable thickness of 2m to 15m in an interpreted gently dipping northwest stratigraphy. Results also indicate potential presence of multiple stratigraphic horizons, most evident in drill holes FRB0174, FRB0209 and FRB0210.

Figure 1: Karen drill hole location plan with geological mapping significant intercept drill holes

Looking ahead, Firebird has already commenced work on completing a geological model with a focus of on delineating the higher grade manganiferous horizons and estimating a maiden Mineral Resource for Karen.

Karen is located ~4km from the Sixty Sixer deposit and bolsters the development opportunity at Oakover. Firebird has a detailed two-phase strategy in place, with phase one being progressed by the Rapid Development Program, focused on assessing the potential at Oakover for a low-capital,fast-start up through a direct shipping ore and simple beneficiation process of supergene material to generate early- stage cash. All results received from key workstreams of the Rapid Development Program have provided