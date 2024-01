Firebrick Pharma Limited is an Australia-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing a nasal spray treatment for the common cold based around the potential of povidone-iodine as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent. It owns numerous granted and pending patents, including a core patent family that covers the use of intranasal povidone-iodine for the treatment and prevention of the common cold and a second patent family covering the prevention of pandemic viral diseases, including COVID-19. It also has a third patent family covering the Nasodine formulation. It is completing two major clinical trials: A Phase 2 trial of Nasodine in COVID-19 and a Phase 3 trial for Nasodine, to confirm its efficacy as a treatment for the common cold and support international approvals. Positive Phase 3 trial results also be important for securing regulatory approvals and partnerships in markets outside Australia.

Sector Pharmaceuticals