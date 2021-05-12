Colonial pipeline hackers claim breach of 3 more companies

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The hacking group blamed for
crippling a major U.S. pipeline company has claimed
responsibility for breaking into three more companies on
Wednesday, saying it was publishing hundreds of gigabytes of
data from a Brazilian battery firm, a Chicago-based tech
company, and a British engineering firm.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims.
Messages seeking comment from the hackers DarkSide - sent via
their website - were not immediately returned. The three
companies were also not immediately available for comment.
The affected pipeline operator, Colonial Pipeline, plans not
to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers who encrypted their
data, sources familiar with the company's response told Reuters
on Wednesday. Instead, the company is working closely with law
enforcement and U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye to mitigate the
damage and restore operations.
The hack prompted Colonial to shutdown some operations,
leading to panic buying and gasoline shortages in the United
States.
(Reporting by Raphael Satter, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Marguerita Choy)