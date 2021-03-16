Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FireEye, Inc.    FEYE

FIREEYE, INC.

(FEYE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FireEye : Mandiant Introduces New Services to Counter Dynamic Insider Threats

03/16/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 New “Insider Threat Security as a Service” and “Insider Threat Program Assessments” offer customers protection from insider threats using unparalleled frontline incident response expertise and Mandiant Threat Intelligence

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today unveiled two new insider threat security services from Mandiant®. The new services help organizations establish or scale up insider threat programs and are designed to provide ongoing protection against rapidly evolving and dynamic malicious activities within organizations.

Insider threat events impact organizational reputation, customer trust and investor confidence. In 2019 and 2020, Mandiant responded to numerous customers who experienced corporate and economic espionage, data and backup destruction, and intentional data theft and leakage. The rise in incidents is an increasing challenge for organizations of all sizes and missions as insiders are, by definition, those organizations trust most.

“Legitimate access to controls rules the cyber threat landscape. Insider threat investigations are complex to solve and rely on combinations of technical forensic analysis, threat intelligence capabilities and traditional non-cyber investigative techniques,” said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery, Mandiant Consulting. “No one understands this unique threat vector better than Mandiant. This is the reason we formalized a service model to help commercial and government organizations design, assess and establish a continuous, full-spectrum insider threat visibility and prevention program.”

Mandiant uses a “follow the data” security model to deliver actionable, organization-specific recommendations. This approach is designed to identify weaknesses and vulnerabilities across existing safeguards, improve program capabilities and reduce the overall risk of insider threats. Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services are controls agnostic and available as a point-in-time assessment or an ongoing, subscription-based program.

Insider Threat Program Assessment

The Insider Threat Program Assessment is a purpose-built, point-in-time service to assess organizations with a nascent or existing insider threat security program. Designed to follow the data rooted in three core domains – people, processes and tools – Mandiant leads dedicated workshops to identify gaps and vulnerabilities in the client’s specific environment. Available in three tiers to meet situational client needs, the Insider Threat Program Assessment delivers detailed, organization-specific recommendations and actionable roadmaps for tailored program outcomes.

Insider Threat Security as a Service

The Insider Threat Security as a Service is a holistic, subscription-based program that provides organizations with continuous, full-spectrum insider threat visibility, prevention, incident response, remediation and real-time threat intelligence. Powered by Mandiant Threat Intelligence, this service is imperative for organizations with a remote workforce and sensitive data that could be stolen or leaked. The Insider Threat Security as a Service provides delivery of regular executive briefings, insider threat activity case files and reporting, and threat intelligence specific to the client’s environment. Available in three tiers, this service has comprehensive coverage and expertise to accommodate program needs of all sizes, at scale.

Learn more about Mandiant expertise and the intelligence backed offerings to mitigate insider threats on the web and review our other resources.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye, Mandiant and M-Trends are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIREEYE, INC.
08:07aFIREEYE  : Mandiant Introduces New Services to Counter Dynamic Insider Threats
BU
03/11FIREEYE  : Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analys..
AQ
03/10AT LEAST 10 HACKING GROUPS USING MIC : researchers
RE
03/10FIREEYE  : Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analys..
BU
03/10MICROSOFT  : At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researche..
RE
03/09FIREEYE CEO : Reckless Microsoft hack unusual for China
AQ
03/08Hearings On The SolarWinds Hack And Possible Policy Responses
AQ
02/26FIREEYE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/26CONGRESS HAS NEW APPETITE FOR BREACH : lawmaker
RE
02/24FIREEYE  : to Host Threat Briefing and Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence De..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 004 M - -
Net income 2021 -163 M - -
Net cash 2021 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 982 M 4 982 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart FIREEYE, INC.
Duration : Period :
FireEye, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREEYE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,43 $
Last Close Price 21,04 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank E. Verdecanna EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Peter H. Bailey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREEYE, INC.-8.76%4 982
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED16.22%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.76%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.18%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.88%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ