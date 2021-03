FireEye : Mandiant Introduces New Services to Counter Dynamic Insider Threats

New “Insider Threat Security as a Service” and “Insider Threat Program Assessments” offer customers protection from insider threats using unparalleled frontline incident response expertise and Mandiant Threat Intelligence

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today unveiled two new insider threat security services from Mandiant®. The new services help organizations establish or scale up insider threat programs and are designed to provide ongoing protection against rapidly evolving and dynamic malicious activities within organizations.

Insider threat events impact organizational reputation, customer trust and investor confidence. In 2019 and 2020, Mandiant responded to numerous customers who experienced corporate and economic espionage, data and backup destruction, and intentional data theft and leakage. The rise in incidents is an increasing challenge for organizations of all sizes and missions as insiders are, by definition, those organizations trust most.

“Legitimate access to controls rules the cyber threat landscape. Insider threat investigations are complex to solve and rely on combinations of technical forensic analysis, threat intelligence capabilities and traditional non-cyber investigative techniques,” said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery, Mandiant Consulting. “No one understands this unique threat vector better than Mandiant. This is the reason we formalized a service model to help commercial and government organizations design, assess and establish a continuous, full-spectrum insider threat visibility and prevention program.”

Mandiant uses a “follow the data” security model to deliver actionable, organization-specific recommendations. This approach is designed to identify weaknesses and vulnerabilities across existing safeguards, improve program capabilities and reduce the overall risk of insider threats. Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services are controls agnostic and available as a point-in-time assessment or an ongoing, subscription-based program.

Insider Threat Program Assessment

The Insider Threat Program Assessment is a purpose-built, point-in-time service to assess organizations with a nascent or existing insider threat security program. Designed to follow the data rooted in three core domains – people, processes and tools – Mandiant leads dedicated workshops to identify gaps and vulnerabilities in the client’s specific environment. Available in three tiers to meet situational client needs, the Insider Threat Program Assessment delivers detailed, organization-specific recommendations and actionable roadmaps for tailored program outcomes.

Insider Threat Security as a Service

The Insider Threat Security as a Service is a holistic, subscription-based program that provides organizations with continuous, full-spectrum insider threat visibility, prevention, incident response, remediation and real-time threat intelligence. Powered by Mandiant Threat Intelligence, this service is imperative for organizations with a remote workforce and sensitive data that could be stolen or leaked. The Insider Threat Security as a Service provides delivery of regular executive briefings, insider threat activity case files and reporting, and threat intelligence specific to the client’s environment. Available in three tiers, this service has comprehensive coverage and expertise to accommodate program needs of all sizes, at scale.

Learn more about Mandiant expertise and the intelligence backed offerings to mitigate insider threats on the web and review our other resources.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

