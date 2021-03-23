Log in
FireEye : Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence by Leading Independent Research Firm

03/23/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
FireEye ranks highest in strategy and current offering categories; earning highest possible scores of “5” across 18 criteria

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it was named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester WaveTM: External Threat Intelligence Services Q1, 2021.”

The Forrester report finds that “FireEye-Mandiant’s strength in threat intelligence is in large part due to the reputation and visibility provided via the company’s robust incident response consultancy, security controls business, and managed security services. The visibility gained from those supporting services is ahead of the pack.”

“When it comes to intelligence there is no substitute for quality,” said Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President and head of Mandiant Threat Intelligence. “Organizations need every advantage available to protect their people, critical systems, and data from constantly evolving criminal and state actors. This starts with understanding adversaries and threats targeting their infrastructure and designing a security program to match their capabilities. Every day we are on the front lines, hunting adversaries to deliver the intelligence and insights organizations need to better defend themselves.”

The report notes, “Customer references expressed high satisfaction with the new Mandiant Advantage portal. Their vulnerability intelligence subscription sets the bar for the category. The vendor also maintains one of the few cyber/physical threat intelligence capabilities. Security buyers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with operational technology environments and state-nexus threat concerns should strongly consider FireEye for their external threat intelligence service.”

The full report “The Forrester Wave External Threat Intelligence Services Q1, 2021” is available for download: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/threat-intelligence/forrester-wave-external-threat-intel-services-q121.html

The Mandiant Advantage Saas platform allows security practitioners to explore actors, malware and vulnerabilities that matter to their business. Get free access here: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/advantage.html

Mandiant Threat Intelligence: Setting the Bar – Blog: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/03/mandiant-threat-intelligence-setting-the-bar.html

About Mandiant

Mandiant Solutions, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
