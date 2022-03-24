Firefinch : Substantial Resource Increases for Viper and N'Tiola

Substantial Resource Increases for Viper and N'Tiola Satellite Deposits at Morila

The Viper Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) increased by 128% to 3.27 million tonnes at 1.15g/t gold for 119,000 ounces of contained gold

The N'Tiola MRE increased by 18% to 2.90 million tonnes at 1.03g/t gold for 96,000 ounces of contained gold

Total Mineral Resources for the Morila Gold Project are now 2.5 million ounces of gold

The Viper MRE has been depleted for mining of 8,000 ounces of gold as at 31 st December 2021.

December 2021. Viper mineralisation now defined over 1.5km of strike ; further drilling planned at both deposits in 2022 testing extensions to mineralisation

further drilling planned at both deposits in 2022 testing extensions to mineralisation Mining at Viper is underway and mining at N'Tiola will soon follow. Both contribute substantially to mill feed in 2022-2023 as Morila production ramps up

Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) (Firefinch or the Company) is pleased to publish an update to the Mineral Resource Estimates or the Viper and N'Tiola Deposits within the Morila Gold Project (Morila).

The substantial increase in resources at both Viper and N'Tiola are a result of systematic drilling efforts at these deposits since Firefinch acquired Morila. Historical drilling focussed on near surface mineralisation and consequently only a portion of these deposits was adequately drill tested. Results from drilling have led to a re-appraisal of the potential of these mineralised systems, with mineralisation now defined over 1.5km of strike at Viper and further drilling planned for 2022.

Firefinch's Managing Director, Dr Michael Anderson, commented:

"We set out to develop the satellite pits into a solid and confident source of ore to bridge between the tailings treatment operation that we inherited to full production form the Morila Super Pit. This investment in drilling has delivered that with now over 200,000 ounces of resource in these two deposits alone and we expect a solid increase in Reserves at these pits to follow. We are already delivering ore from Viper as we start to ramp up to full production from Morila."

Comparison with Previous Mineral Resource Estimate

Tables 1 and 2 compare the new MREs for Viper and N'Tiola to those published in May 20211. Over 51,000 metres of intensive drilling completed by Firefinch since the acquisition of Morila has been used to update the Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) for the Viper and N'Tiola Deposits. Depletion of the Viper MRE due to mining to 31st December 2021 (8,000 ounces of gold) has been included below.

Table 1: Comparison of total Mineral Resources for the Viper and N'Tiola Deposits

Deposit March 2022 May 2021 Difference Difference Contained Ounces Contained Ounces Contained Ounces (%) Viper 119,000 52,000 67,000 + 128% N'Tiola 96,000 81,000 15,000 + 18%

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 3rd May 2021.